MAD Network Unveils Blockchain Advertising Proof-of-Concept

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAD Network, a blockchain and cryptography solutions company for the advertising industry, today announced that it is partnering with Omnicom Media Group, the media services division of Omnicom Group, Inc (NYSE: OMC) on a cryptography-based advertising proof-of-concept (POC), dubbed CryptoRTB. The CryptoRTB test activation was initially unveiled on a panel at DMEXCO including MAD Network founder and CEO Adam Helfgott and Omnicom Media Group Chief Research Officer Jonathan Steuer, moderated by Gabe Greenberg, CEO of Gabbcon.

CryptoRTB, which has been designed to provide cost transparency for advertisers, optimize media weight per dollar spent and eliminate waste from the value chain, will be tested by an Omnicom Media Group EMEA client. The activation aims to deliver a better understanding of the full and complete source and costs of all inventory and data in a transparent and fraud free supply chain.

Using cryptography to deliver transparency into the historically opaque digital advertising supply chain, CryptoRTB will support a fully transparent premium video advertising environment that doesn’t jeopardize the economics for advertisers or publishers, and creates trust between actors. At the same time CryptoRTB’s supply-side benefits are expected to afford publishers the ability to garner a higher cost per thousand impressions, identify cost savings opportunities and eliminate fraudulent inventory (such as URL spoofing) as well as deliver cost savings. This will both put the brakes on publishers’ “race to the bottom” and enhance advertiser ROI.

CryptoRTB will use cryptography at the edge to authenticate a campaign’s performance as well as its targeting data, then leveraging blockchain, will create an immutable record. This allows advertisers to not only validate that an impression was seen, but also to assess the authenticity of the data used, delivering transparency across the digital supply chain while maintaining GDPR compliance.

“Blockchain tells you something happened, and cryptography tells you if it’s true or false,” said Helfgott. “CryptoRTB is a full stack solution for digital advertising that uses blockchain and cryptography to give both buyers and sellers the transparency required to understand the real efficacy of their digital pipelines.”

Steuer added, “The current digital advertising ecosystem is plagued with inefficiency and information disparity throughout the supply chain. Blockchain-based solutions like CryptoRTB represent an important step toward recasting advertising infrastructure to maximize transparency, accountability and trust among brands, modern agencies and publishers.”

Starting this winter, the activation will test the current programmatic campaign processes against this new model with a goal of saving and/or exposing fraud and transparency gaps in the current supply chain.

About MAD Network:

MAD Network is a blockchain and cryptography solutions company for the advertising industry. Creator of the MAD Protocol, an open source protocol developed with privacy by design to remove unnecessary tolls, while bringing advertisers, publishers, and consumers closer together. MAD is also a driving force and founding member of non-profit consortium AdLedger, which is charged with developing and implementing best practices for blockchain in advertising.