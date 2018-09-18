Allied Wallet Partners with CashDash for Cardless ATM Withdrawals

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway, recently partnered with CashDash to offer their eWallet app customers the option to withdraw their money at ATMs without a debit card.

After leading the payment industry in innovation for over a decade, Allied Wallet is still finding new ways to bridge gaps for consumers and business owners. They recently partnered with CashDash to enhance their popular eWallet solution that acts as a digital wallet for consumers to shop online and even in stores.

Allied Wallet’s eWallet allows users a safe, secure means for shopping on the internet. Users can load money onto their eWallet and shop as they please. Additionally, Allied Wallet has tied in features like their prepaid card solution which allows eWallet users to use a linked Allied Wallet-branded card to shop with their eWallet money.

Allied Wallet even has a mobile point-of-sale SWIPE solution that allows people to accept payments with their phone. All this ties into one solution – the Allied Wallet solution – that is now integrated with CashDash.

“It’s amazing,” says Allied Wallet CEO Andy Khawaja, “… people will have access to their funds all over the world without needing to carry their debit card. All they need is their phone, which everyone always carries. It’s so convenient, and we love that.”

With a simple mobile app, people can locate a CashDash-equipped ATM machine and have access to their linked account. This is especially useful for those who travel internationally often, as there is an automatic currency conversion when CashDash is used.

Dr. Andy Khawaja added, “CashDash is already serviced in a countless number of ATMs globally and growing very popular in the United Kingdom. We’re very happy to be partnered with them to innovate ATM withdrawals and offer this service to our users.”

