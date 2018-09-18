Assurant Invests in Mojio to Explore Digital Protection and Support Solutions for Vehicle Owners and Partners

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ), a global provider of risk management solutions, today announced it has made a strategic investment in Mojio, a leading technology platform and SaaS provider for connected cars, to explore digital protection and support solutions for vehicle owners and automotive partners.

Assurant made the investment through its Assurant Growth Investing (AGI) venture capital initiative. The companies plan to work on solutions that leverage their combined pools of vehicle data to enhance the ownership experience in an evolving automobile market.

“Our collaborative partnership with Mojio is another step we are taking to support the consumer’s connected lifestyle, be that at home, in the car or on the go,” said Bob Lonergan, chief strategy officer of Assurant. “We believe both companies can realize strategic value from this relationship, and we look forward to capitalizing on our complementary capabilities.”

Assurant is a leader in the vehicle protection industry with decades of experience, data and insights from protecting nearly 47 million vehicles. Mojio's connected car solutions for automakers and mobile network operators have enabled the company to connect more than 750,000 vehicles globally, resulting in rich data from more than 7 billion miles of driving.

“Our relationship with Assurant pairs the enhanced safety, security and convenience provided by a connected car with the peace of mind Assurant delivers to its customers by protecting what matters most” said Kenny Hawk, CEO of Mojio. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with Assurant to connect and protect the global driving community.”

AGI targets venture and growth stage technology companies that may be complementary or disruptive to Assurant’s core businesses. More information can be found at www.assurantgrowthinvesting.com.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a global provider of risk management solutions, protecting where consumers live and the goods they buy. A Fortune 500 company, Assurant focuses on the housing and lifestyle markets, and is among the market leaders in mobile device protection and related services; extended service contracts; vehicle protection products; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; and lender-placed homeowners insurance. Assurant has a market presence in 21 countries, while its Assurant Foundation works to support and improve communities. Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

About Mojio

Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the cloud platform and SaaS provider of choice for automakers and mobile network operators looking to build profitable connected car services. Mojio’s platform solutions and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. With real-world data gathered from more than 7 billion miles of driving, Mojio provides a big data analytics framework that uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.

Founded in 2012, Mojio has growing teams in Silicon Valley, Vancouver and Sofia, and some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, SAP and T-Mobile. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to shape the future of mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio’s careers page.