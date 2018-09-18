Hyphen Solutions and Sage Announce Systems Integration Through BRIX Homebuilder ERP

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyphen Solutions, the leading cloud-based construction management software company, with over 12,000 companies subscribing to its comprehensive Builder and Supply Chain platforms, today announced a partnership with Sage, the global market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems.

The new partnership will facilitate automated data exchange on Hyphen’s BRIX platform, eliminating manual data entry processes and data duplication, while reducing the number of potential costly errors. Now BRIX customers are able to easily utilize Sage 300 accounting and payroll software, allowing for multiple integration touchpoints – specifically in terms of cost codes, vendors and budget. Hyphen’s BRIX platform allows builders to control purchasing, production, costs and reporting all in one streamlined cloud-based program. Sage 300 cloud’s extensive accounting software fits perfectly within BRIX to allow for production, purchasing, general ledger, accounting, reporting and payroll functions in a unified format.

“Hyphen continues to search for greater efficiencies for our customers up and down the supply chain,” said Felix Vasquez, CEO of Hyphen Solutions. “We are committed to delivering cloud-based supply chain solutions for Builders and Suppliers utilizing Sage software. With this new integration, Sage users can move their purchasing, contracting, sales, options modeling, job costing and supplier communications along with a whole host of additional features to the ‘platform of choice’ for homebuilding while keeping their existing financial suite.”

Hyphen fine-tunes their products and services to seamlessly link to customers’ back offices, sales and operation workflows, while partnering with Sage allows BRIX customers to take advantage of seamless data exchange to efficiently manage projects from start to finish.

Cyrus Zadeh, Principal of Camden Homes and early adopter of the Sage integration, notes “Hyphen Solutions has been an innovative and accommodating strategic partner, instrumental in our growth as a top 200 builder in the nation.”

About Hyphen Solutions:

Hyphen Solutions, LLC provides over 55,000 builders, installers, and manufacturers with industry-leading supply chain scheduling, procurement and collaboration solutions. Hyphen's SaaS applications deliver greater operational control, better communications and increased productivity for both home builders and their building partners who use our applications. The Hyphen Network services over 400 builder divisions which loaded more than 200,000 new homes on the system in this year. This existing network will execute over 20 million home builder purchase orders this year totaling in excess of $27 billion in PO dollars.

To learn more about Hyphen, please visit www.hyphensolutions.com.

About Sage

Sage (FTSE:SGE) is the global market leader for technology that helps businesses of all sizes manage everything from money to people – whether they’re a start-up, scale-up or enterprise. They do this through Sage Business Cloud - the one and only business management solution that customers will ever need, comprising Accounting, Financials, Enterprise Management, People & Payroll and Payments & Banking.

Sage’s mission is to free business builders from the burden of admin, so they can spend more time doing what they love–and Sage does that every day for three million customers across 23 countries, through their 13000 colleagues and a network of accountants and partners. Sage is committed to doing business the right way and giving back to their communities through Sage Foundation. Find out more at www.sage.com/en-us.