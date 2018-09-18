CloudBees Announces Lenovo Global Partnership with Availability on Lenovo’s Engineered DevOps Solution Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DevOps World / Jenkins World – CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, today announced at DevOps World | Jenkins World, a global partnership with Lenovo, integrating CloudBees Core on Lenovo’s DevOps with OpenShift Solution, an engineered solution for enterprise and mid-market organizations.

Today’s IT organizations understand the business-level need for an end-to-end software strategy to gain a competitive edge and get software to market more quickly. This partnership enables CloudBees Core to be directly integrated with Lenovo’s DevOps with OpenShift Solution, creating a best-in-class continuous integration and continuous delivery platform, as well as modern infrastructure spanning across multiple configurations and systems. With the integration, IT teams will be able to produce software better, faster and more securely with a commercial-grade, hybrid-cloud system, resulting in the adoption of DevOps practices.

“Integration of platforms and tools is critical for DevOps processes and methodologies, we collaboratively developed engineered solutions by integrating our mutual software assets with Lenovo hardware infrastructure,” said Jason Mero, vice president of business development, CloudBees. “The jointly engineered solution between CloudBees and Lenovo provides what organizations need for business-critical success in today’s applications economy.”

Jenkins® and CloudBees Core will now be on multiple Lenovo DevOps platforms for enterprise and mid-market clients in worldwide solution deployments. At the center of the integration is CloudBees Core, which provides unified governance through security, centralized management and compliance features. Available for on-premise or hosted on major public cloud providers, it provides flexibility to support diverse software portfolios and unified governance.

“We’re thrilled about the global partnership with CloudBees to integrate CloudBees Core on Lenovo,” said John Majeski, executive director and general manager, engineered software solutions, Lenovo. “As organizations embark on their DevOps journey, the jointly engineered solution creates the flexibility and adaptability to meet any organization’s needs.”

Additional Resource

● Attend the webinar:

October 9, 2018 - 9:00am PDT / 12:00pm EDT

CI/CD and DevOps: Your Path to Business Innovation

The registered trademark Jenkins® is used pursuant to a sublicense from the Jenkins project and Software in the Public Interest, Inc. Read more at: www.cloudbees.com/jenkins/about

About CloudBees

CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by building the world’s first end-to-end system for automating software delivery, the CloudBees Suite. The CloudBees Suite builds on emerging DevOps practices and continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) automation adding a layer of governance, visibility and insights necessary to achieve optimum efficiency and control new risks. Since every company in the world is now a software company, this new automated software delivery system will become the most mission-critical business system in the modern enterprise. As today’s clear leader in continuous CI/CD, CloudBees is uniquely positioned to define and lead the automated software delivery category. CloudBees puts companies on the fastest path to transforming great ideas into great software and returning value to the business more quickly.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a $39 billion global Fortune 500 company and a leader in providing innovative consumer, commercial, and enterprise technology. Our portfolio of high-quality, secure products and services covers PCs (including the legendary Think and multimode YOGA brands), workstations, servers, storage, smart TVs and a family of mobile products like smartphones (including the Motorola brand), tablets and apps. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@Lenovo) or visit us at www.lenovo.com.