Grupo Boticário Partners With SAP and SAP Ariba to Create Connected, Intelligent Supply Chain

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a leading perfume and cosmetics manufacturer with 4,000 points of sale in Brazil and a presence in 12 other countries, Grupo Boticário is a global leader in the cosmetics industry delivering some of the most popular beauty products on the market today. To ensure it keeps pace with increasing global demand, the company is teaming with SAP and SAP Ariba to build a connected and intelligent supply chain. Leveraging solutions from SAP Ariba, Grupo Boticário has created a simple, digital process through which it can efficiently manage and collaborate across the entire source-to-settle in a simple, smart and integrated way.

Although 84 percent of global companies recognize that digital transformation is fundamental for their survival in the next five years, only three percent of them have completed digital transformation initiatives throughout their operations, as shown by the report SAP Digital Transformation Executive Study: 4 Ways Leaders Set Themselves Apart. Based on interviews with more than 3,000 senior executives from 17 countries, the study identified a set of challenges, opportunities, values and relevant technologies that are instrumental in driving the digital transformation journey. For example, more than half of the companies in Latin America and Brazil expect to increase their turnover in 2018 but are aware that, in the next two years, the speed of change in the market will increase, generating the need to accelerate their go-to-market strategy.

Grupo Boticário is well on the path to digitization.

“The world has gone digital and procurement has gone with it,” said Catalina Manrique, Vice President, SAP Ariba Latin America. “Innovative companies like Grupo Boticário have embraced this trend and are powering new ways of thinking and operating that beyond savings and efficiencies, can create long-term, sustainable advantage for their business.”

Like more than 3.4 million companies in 190 countries – including more than 180,000 in Brazil - Grupo Boticário is connected to the Ariba® Network. And it is using the cloud-based applications delivered on it to drive an efficient digital process for managing its spend from end-to-end in an intelligent way that enables better buying, and ultimately, business decisions.

"We make more than 350 million products every year. That's more than one for every person in the Brazilian population,” said Nicolas Simone, CIO, Grupo Boticário. “Running a business of this magnitude requires a highly synchronized supply chain. And with solutions from SAP and SAP Ariba, we can build one."

Intelligent enterprises operate with visibility, focus, and agility to achieve game-changing outcomes. They do more with less and empower employees through process automation. They deliver a best-in-class customer experience, by proactively responding to customer expectations. They invent new business models, and revenue streams. SAP and SAP Ariba are committed to helping companies do this and become best-run businesses. To learn more about how, click here.

