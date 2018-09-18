MapR and Deloitte Announce Strategic Alliance to Modernize Analytics and Speed AI Success

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MapR Technologies, Inc., provider of the industry’s leading data platform for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics, today announced a formal alliance with Deloitte Consulting LLP centered around analytics and AI solutions. The joint alliance is aimed at helping customers benefit from advances in AI, reduce costs through modernizing their environments, and take advantage of innovations in IoT, Edge and Cloud. Solution areas of focus for the alliance include Big Data Modernization, Cloud Analytics and IoT Distributed Analytics.

“We are happy to announce our alliance with MapR,” said Ashish Verma, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and data and analytics modernization offering leader. “Together, we’re tackling the dynamic nature of today’s data landscape to help empower clients with the tools and capabilities that they need to stay competitive and responsive to their customers.”

“We are very excited to announce our strategic alliance with Deloitte,” said Geneva Lake, vice president alliances at MapR. “Offering joint solutions with Deloitte that build on MapR’s foundational data platform provides enterprises innovative analytic and AI solutions across key industries and sectors.”

The MapR Data Platform is a software-defined storage and processing layer that consists of a core set of data services that are designed to ensure scalability and high performance for the enterprise. MapR provides data protection, recovery, security and management services for disparate data types on premise, across the cloud, and at the edge while offering advanced analytics capabilities. The MapR Data Platform also enables a diverse set of real-time processing of data so enterprises can use analytics to help increase revenue, reduce costs, and mitigate risks.

“The need for a new approach has become apparent in the last several years as analytics have rapidly evolved,” said Jack Norris, senior vice president of data and applications at MapR. “The MapR Data Platform addresses the limitations of other technologies by providing agility without undue risk. The MapR platform enables the latest innovations in analytics and AI, ML and Deep Learning providing a broad set of industry standard and open source APIs to data. The platform protects the data without risk of loss or security breach.”

