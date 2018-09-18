WhiteHat Security Broadens Application Security Testing Portfolio with Bugcrowd Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WhiteHat Security, the leading application security provider committed to securing digital business, today announced a partnership with Bugcrowd, the leading crowdsourced security platform, to broaden the WhiteHat Sentinel™ application security testing portfolio with crowdsourced, continuous vulnerability testing.

The partnership will deliver a comprehensive application security testing solution to organizations around the world. WhiteHat Sentinel provides application security testing augmented with human intelligence to reduce risk with near zero false positives. Bugcrowd offers managed bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure programs to quickly identify and triage security risks, delivered via a global crowd of trusted security researchers to identify vulnerabilities—before adversaries can take advantage of them.

Together, WhiteHat and Bugcrowd form a coordinated solution combining crowdsourced security testing and automated, cloud-based application testing of application code and runtime behavior across the entire application life cycle. The benefits for customers include:

Dynamically scanning production websites to minimize the risk of data breaches

Static scanning for source code, to speed up time to market and reduce cost

Mobile scans for both source code and binaries before pushing to the app stores

Added capabilities for vulnerability discovery, while meeting compliance and reducing risk

A global crowd of ethical researchers to identify vulnerabilities using the same human creativity as adversaries

Access to elite researchers with specialized skills for coverage of complex attack surfaces such as IoT and APIs

Continuous testing to quickly identify, triage and remediate product security vulnerabilities

By helping to identify vulnerabilities and manage risks effectively throughout and beyond the software life cycle (SLC), including in the operation phase, customers build an internal knowledge of best practices, improving time to market, and releasing secure applications.

The partnership will give Bugcrowd security researchers access to even more attack surfaces – with the identified vulnerabilities easily integrated into the SLC.

“The combination of WhiteHat Security and Bugcrowd will help to reduce costs and accelerate innovation for organizations who are in the business of constantly developing and rolling out new application functionality,” said John Atkinson, VP of strategic alliances and channels, WhiteHat Security. “The solution meets a rapidly growing need for security that works at the speed of business.”

“Attack surfaces are growing at a breakneck pace – we are delighted to be working with WhiteHat to bring customers a coordinated approach across the security development life cycle,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO, Bugcrowd. “Combining WhiteHat’s innovative application security with the power of Bugcrowd’s crowdsourced security platform is a game changer for forward-thinking organizations across any industry.”

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the leading crowdsourced security platform. More enterprise organizations trust Bugcrowd to manage their bug bounty, vulnerability disclosure, and next-gen pen test programs. By combining the largest, most experienced triage team with the most trusted hackers around the world, Bugcrowd generates better results, reduces risk through remediation advice, and empowers organizations to release secure products to market faster — with no hidden fees. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. Bugcrowd. Outhack Them AllTM. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com.

About WhiteHat Security

WhiteHat Security has honed its 17 years of experience in the application security space to provide developers with the tools and services they need to write and deliver the most secure software at the speed of business. The award-winning WhiteHat Application Security Platform, which has been featured on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for the last five years, is empowering true DevSecOps by continuously assessing the risk for organizations’ software assets and helping them to embed security throughout--and beyond--the software life cycle (SLC). The company is based in San Jose, California, with regional offices across the U.S. and Europe. For more information on WhiteHat Security, please visit www.whitehatsec.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.