Cigna Expands Personalized Diabetes Prevention Program in Collaboration with Omada Health

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global health service company Cigna (NYSE: CI) is expanding its Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) in collaboration with Omada Health. The new program is designed to deliver an expanded suite of personalized, user-friendly digital health tools to help people prevent the onset of diabetes and other chronic diseases, and will be available to Cigna's national and regional employer clients effective January 2019.

Using the digital lifestyle program, participants enrolled in a Cigna-administered health plan may be empowered to make impactful and sustainable behavior changes under the guidance of a personal health coach and with the support from a peer group.

Individual customers will have access to a fully integrated experience, with the Omada program synchronized with other Cigna health services including access to a discount gym-membership program with a national network of more than 9,000 fitness facilities, the participation of Cigna Health Coaches to encourage program participation, and convenient program accessibility via the myCigna® mobile application. Cigna also offers employers the opportunity to provide incentive programs such as premium discounts or contributions to health savings accounts that reward progress.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Omada, and integrate their program into our full suite of health services that encourage individuals to focus on preventing serious health conditions,” said Dr. Alan Muney, chief medical officer and executive vice president at Cigna. “This collaboration represents some of the most important aspects of successful health care delivery – simplicity and convenience with tangible results for individual customers, and a seamless, data-driven approach with proven results for employers.”

Omada pioneered digital behavior change and is the largest DPP provider with full recognition from the CDC. The program provides early identification of eligible participants, personalized engagement strategies, ongoing support from professional health coaches who provide one-on-one support, peer group support to drive accountability and interactive lessons on nutrition, physical activity, stress management and time management. Each Omada group contains an average 24 participants who experience the program together, and offer encouragement and accountability. Participants also integrate smart technology including a wireless scale, pedometer, and a mobile application to track food and activity. The highly interactive program helps people eat healthier, increase activity levels, and overcome challenges.

"Our integration with Cigna is the deepest, most comprehensive work we've done with a partner," said Sean Duffy, co-founder and CEO of Omada Health. "Cigna is a pioneer in helping people avoid preventable disease and is leading the way in delivering access to innovative, value-based care to its employer clients. We look forward to working together to deliver results on a broad scale.”

Before Cigna launched the program nationally, Cigna and Omada ran a series of pilot programs with several large employer clients that demonstrated positive results across a range of measures:

On average, participants experienced sustained weight loss of 3.5 to 5 percent of their body weight beyond one year 1,2 .

. Improved health resulted in $424 1 to $972 2 in net medical cost savings over two years compared to non-participants, equating to a return on investment ranging from 1.5 to 2:1 for employers.

to $972 in net medical cost savings over two years compared to non-participants, equating to a return on investment ranging from 1.5 to 2:1 for employers. 83 percent of participants would recommend the program to a friend1.

Cigna’s employer clients will benefit from the integrated DPP program in collaboration with Omada, receiving a more seamless experience from contracting through implementation. Cigna makes it easier for employers by contracting directly with Omada on their behalf, and manages eligibility information, ensuring outreach to individuals most likely to be clinically eligible to participate in the program. Cigna also provides detailed reporting on program engagement and outcomes, and coverage for Omada’s program costs are administered as a preventive care benefit, similar to other preventive care services such as annual checkups. Ongoing program fees are based on outcomes to support value-based care, aligning incentives between participants, employers, Omada and Cigna.

Cigna and Omada are exploring additional opportunities to further collaborate and help more people improve their health, well-being and sense of security.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com. For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express Scripts, visit www.advancinghealthcare.com.

1 2016 Omada Diabetes Prevention Program Study. Full year.

2 Omada Pilot Program Results.