Accenture Teams with SAP to Develop Cloud Solution to Digitally Transform Oil and Gas Upstream Operations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is expanding its collaboration with SAP in the oil and gas industry by co-developing an SAP® S/4HANA Cloud® solution designed to help oil and gas companies significantly cut operational costs and create new revenue opportunities.

In an environment of volatile oil prices, sustained bottom-line pressure, and changing energy portfolios, upstream oil and gas operators are increasingly looking to innovate and simplify operations with standard processes and automation. The new SAP S/4HANA Cloud solution for oil and gas companies is a portfolio of intelligent cloud services that set new industry standards with more transparency into operations and cash flow through cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), mobility and blockchain. The solution is available via both public and private cloud.

“The oil and gas industry has traditionally been a leader in deploying intelligent technologies,” said Jan van den Bremen, senior managing director and global technology officer for the Accenture Resources operating group, which serves the chemicals, oil and gas, natural resources and utilities industries. “Working with SAP and a consortium of industry leaders, we are co-innovating on this new solution and harnessing the flexibility of SAP S/4HANA Cloud to add agility and scale to operational processes, from finance to asset management to field logistics, helping companies transform into intelligent, digital enterprises.”

The ready-to-use solution is being developed with input from a consortium of oil and gas industry leaders, including Shell, and is based on industry standards. “Delivery of oil and gas industry requirements within SAP S/4HANA Cloud will enable us to accelerate our strategy towards a standard SaaS ERP platform. We are very happy to see SAP collaborate with Accenture to develop these industry requirements, given Accenture’s 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry,” said Frank Westerhof, general manager, Enterprise Platforms, Shell.

“SAP and Accenture are committed to helping oil and gas companies gain better visibility into their operations and transform into intelligent enterprises,” said Benjamin Beberness, global vice president, Industry Business Unit Oil and Gas at SAP. “We expect that this new solution will help oil and gas companies maintain high standards and cut costs with the flexibility and agility that comes with a cloud deployment.”

The Accenture and SAP alliance spans more than 40 years. Accenture is SAP’s first alliance partner to co-develop core and industry solutions based on SAP S/4HANA. Accenture has one of the world’s largest teams skilled in SAP solutions and services, with more than 47,000 practitioners globally, and has received 38 SAP Pinnacle Awards for excellence in developing innovative solutions that help clients run their businesses better and more efficiently.

