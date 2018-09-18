MaxLinear Satellite Receiver Powers Set-Top Boxes for Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland’s Largest Satellite TV Service

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland’s leading satellite TV service provider, has selected the MxL541C for its new Evobox HD set-top boxes (STB), the latest product in its Evobox product line, which has been successfully implemented since 2016.

The MxL541C is a four-channel satellite receiver and Evobox HD STB makes use of the device’s very low power consumption and its Unicable support for easy installation. The receiver features Full-Spectrum Capture™ (FSC™) functionality that provides fast channel change, a feature that reduces channel tuning to less than half a second on average compared to three to four seconds on most existing high definition (HD) satellite STBs. The Evobox HD also includes Dolby audio sound and a Wi-Fi capability for over-the-top (OTT) services, including HBO GO and the company’s own Cyfrowy Polsat GO. An intuitive user interface makes it easy to find content and to schedule viewing.

“ The expansion of our Evobox product line gives us the ability to better meet the needs of our customers who want a full complement of satellite programming and additional OTT and video on demand services,” said Dariusz Działkowski, Management Board Member for Technology of Cyfrowy Polsat. “ MaxLinear is an excellent technology partner and its MxL541C device brings important features that our customers appreciate.”

“ Evobox has been a big success for Cyfrowy Polsat. It’s great to be their partner in these new products,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President and General Manager, MaxLinear Broadband Group. “ The MxL541C is one of MaxLinear’s scalable front-end ICs that enables leading satellite pay-TV operators like Cyfrowy Polsat to deploy feature-rich services to their subscribers with minimal capital expenditures.”

Technical Highlights – MxL541C

The MxL541C FSC satellite receiver supports a single satellite RF input ranging from 950MHz – 2150MHz, with four DVB-S2/S satellite demodulators and flexible transport stream outputs.

The MxL541C supports Unicable installations, which simplifies the home installation process for significantly reduced deployment costs. The device integrates DiSEqC 2.0 and FSK control interfaces to enable STBs to be connected to a wide range of satellite low-noise block (LNB) down converters, including universal, Unicable, SatCR and digital channel stacking switch (dCSS) LNBs.

The MxL541C device comes in a low-cost 10mm x 10mm QFN package and is currently shipping in mass production. The MxL541C is pin-compatible and software compatible with MaxLinear’s MxL581C which supports up to eight satellite tuners. This enables flexible set-top box designs that can support different tuner configurations with common hardware and software.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat is the largest Polish satellite platform from Grupa Polsat, one of the largest Polish companies and a leading media and telecommunications group in the region. Polsat Group has about 5.8 million customers to whom the company provides 16.7 million services. The company’s mission is to create and deliver the most attractive television content, telecommunications products and other services for home, individual and business customers using the best and most modern technologies, to provide high quality integrated services, responding to the changing needs of their clients and maintaining the highest level of their satisfaction. More information is at http://www.grupapolsat.pl/en.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

