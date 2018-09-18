MaxLinear’s MxL213C with Full Spectrum Capture™ Provides Cost-Effective Solution for Inspur’s Smart Cable Gateway

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home and wired and wireless infrastructure markets, today announced that Inspur Group has selected its MxL213C Full-Spectrum Capture™ cable front-end receiver for its next generation of smart cable gateway set-top boxes (STB).

Inspur’s cable gateway platform offers important consumer features based on Full-Spectrum Capture™ (FSC™) technology including fast channel change, multi-screen share and remote network monitoring. FSC™ technology digitizes the entire cable spectrum and performs the digital tuning and demodulation of multiple cable channels, reducing power consumption, complexity and cost.

The MxL213C can perform simultaneous demodulation of two or three cable channels, providing a perfect entry-level product for customers such as Inspur that want to develop innovative, feature-rich and cost-effective smart cable gateway STBs. Inspur will be selling the STBs to large cable multiple-system operators (MSOs) in China.

“ Inspur has leveraged its market leadership in digital STBs to really move the industry in China toward all-digital video delivery and advanced consumer services,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager, MaxLinear Broadband Group. “ This market leadership makes the company an excellent customer for the MxL213C, which delivers FSC-based advanced features with a low-power and cost-effective design.”

About Inspur Group

Inspur Group is China's leading cloud computing, big data service provider with four listed companies: Inspur Information, Inspur Software, Inspur International and Inspur Huaguang. These companies cover four large industry groups: cloud data center, cloud services & big data, smart city and smart enterprises. Through these companies, Inspur provides comprehensive IaaS, PaaS and SaaS solutions. As one of China's senior IT brands for over 70 years, Inspur is committed to being an advanced IT product manufacturer and a leading IT solution supplier. More information is at http://en.inspur.com/en/2402164/index.html.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

