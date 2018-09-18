Healthcare Bluebook Announces Contract with State of Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Bluebook is excited to announce its contract with the Florida Department of Management Services to provide its Healthcare Bluebook offerings to state employee health plan participants to help them find the highest-quality healthcare available at the most competitive prices in the market.

The State of Florida has 178,000 employees and 370,000 members enrolled in their health plan.

With Bluebook, State of Florida enrollees will be able to cut their healthcare costs by easily navigating to high-quality, cost-effective facilities and physicians.

“We are proud to partner with the State of Florida to deliver safe, cost-effective care to state employees,” said Bill Kampine, Co-Founder and SVP of Healthcare Bluebook. “With Bluebook, the State of Florida and their employees will have the ability to easily locate high-quality, cost-effective healthcare.”

Today, Healthcare Bluebook partners with over 90 government and public-sector organizations, adding the State of Florida to this growing number. Bluebook has 4,500+ total clients in a variety of industries including manufacturing, retail, hospitality, financial, healthcare and more.

About Healthcare Bluebook:

Healthcare Bluebook’s mission is to protect patients by exposing the truth and empowering choice. Our online healthcare shopping solution enables employers to cut healthcare costs by empowering employees to easily navigate to high-quality, cost-effective facilities and physicians. Bluebook provides transparent price and quality information to over 4,500 employers through our website and mobile app, so that consumers can make more informed healthcare decisions. Bluebook clients include Fortune 500 companies, 30+ Third-Party Administrators, and both private and public-sector employers.