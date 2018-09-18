Adams Bank & Trust Builds IT Resilience and Protects Against Disruptions with Zerto

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zerto, the industry leader for IT resilience, today announced that Adams Bank & Trust, a full service financial institution, has implemented the company’s IT Resilience Platform. With Zerto, Adams Bank & Trust continuously protects its critical business applications and customer data from unplanned disruptions, including ransomware, and has significantly improved its data recovery point objectives, data visibility and compliance reporting.

Adams Bank & Trust, a regional bank founded over 100 years ago with locations throughout Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, was hit by several ransomware attacks in past years. To protect its data, the bank previously used tape backup technology that had lengthy six, 12, and 24 hour recovery point objectives. Although still used today for archiving, retrieving files and data following an attack or disruption was expensive, cumbersome and required countless man-hours that left significant room for human error during the data re-entry process.

Adams Bank & Trust implemented Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform in 2016 and saw immediate results. Zerto has allowed the bank to instantly replicate data to multiple local and remote sites, keeping data and applications continuously available and allowing for any point-in-time recovery for seamless rewind to moments before an outage or attack.

“Zerto has replaced almost all of our previous backup solutions, and with near instant replication, it’s easy to recover if we get hit by ransomware,” said Jason Glazebrook, Network Administrator, Adams Bank & Trust. “Now, if a ransomware attack happens, we’ll be able to recover in about an hour instead of up to 24 hours. With Zerto, we have clearer visibility of our protection level and a more robust first line of recovery. We can now rest assured knowing we are resilient against unplanned problems.”

Zerto also offers Adams Bank & Trust key automation and test failovers without impact to production, and will create audit and compliance reports for examiners, documenting the pass/fail of each step in the recovery process. Zerto’s single file-level recovery capabilities have also made recovering from user errors easy, particularly when it comes to data corruption. Additionally, Zerto offers complete visibility for monitoring across multiple sites, while workload mobility capabilities make it easy for the bank to migrate to new hardware as needed.

“An IT resilient mode of operations allows companies to be ready for any type of disruption – planned or unplanned – enabling businesses like Adams Bank & Trust to mitigate the risk of downtime or data loss, allowing them to focus on more strategic initiatives such as cloud, modernization and digital transformation,” said Caroline Seymour, Director, Product Marketing at Zerto.

About Adams Bank & Trust

Adams Bank & Trust is a family owned and operated community bank headquartered in Ogallala, NE. Now entering its 5th generation of leadership, Adams Bank & Trust continues their tradition of success and strategic vision with 19 branches throughout Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. Adams Bank & Trust is an FDIC insured, full-service bank with over $750 million in assets. Learn more at abtbank.com.

About Zerto

Zerto helps customers accelerate IT transformation by eliminating the risk and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption. By replacing multiple legacy solutions with a single IT Resilience Platform, Zerto is changing the way disaster recovery, backup and cloud mobility are managed. With enterprise scale, Zerto’s software platform delivers continuous availability for an always-on customer experience while simplifying workload mobility to protect, recover and move applications freely across hybrid and multi-clouds. Zerto is trusted by over 6,000 customers globally and is powering resiliency offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS, Sungard AS and more than 350 cloud services providers. Learn more at Zerto.com.