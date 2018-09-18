Loyal Joins the Epic App Orchard to Enable Direct Scheduling Through Chat

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loyal, a leading provider of digital patient experience technologies, announced today that the company has joined the Epic App Orchard to enable direct scheduling through their hybrid live and AI-driven chat solution, Guide. As an App Orchard contributor, Loyal will utilize application programming interfaces (APIs), which serve as a bridge between Epic tools and third-party software products to allow health system website visitors to view availability and book appointments directly through chat.

Backed by a custom-built neural network, Loyal’s HIPAA compliant chat solution Guide, uses powerful AI-driven algorithms to help patients along every step of their online journey from understanding care options to signing up for a clinical trial. With the addition of scheduling through chat, Loyal aims to provide Healthcare systems using both Epic and Loyal’s Guide solution the capability to book directly into their underlying scheduling systems without leaving a chat conversation.

“Improving access to care is one of the most important issues health systems encounter. Our inclusion in the App Orchard gets us closer to ensuring that Loyal’s partners have online appointment scheduling easily available to them through a simple integration and implementation process,” commented Brian Gresh, President of Loyal. “Whether the appointment is scheduled through a chatbot or a live contact center agent using the Guide platform, digitizing patient access through a conversational interface like chat creates an experience that not only drives patient acquisition, but also loyalty.”

While the development of a direct scheduling application is their immediate focus, Loyal joining the Epic App Orchard signifies the beginning of a larger integration strategy for their Guide solution. “With access to the expansive APIs offered through our App Orchard inclusion, we see the potential for a number of additional applications,” added Abhi Sharma, VP Product for Loyal. “Understanding consumer intent with the Guide platform has opened our eyes to a number of opportunities to improve the digital patient experience with chat and we are excited to make that happen for our partners.”

Loyal’s AI-driven platform provides health systems with the tools needed to amplify patient feedback and guide patients through their digital journey. With it’s multi-disciplined team of engineers, marketers, and data scientists, Loyal partners with the nation’s leading health systems to promote patient loyalty through a smarter digital patient experience. For more information, please visit loyalhealth.com.