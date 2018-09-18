First Texas County Goes Live with Tyler’s SoftCode CivilServe Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that Travis County, Texas, has gone live with Tyler’s SoftCode CivilServe™ civil process solution.

Travis County’s Constable Offices 1-4 had been using different software vendors since 1999, handling many financial activities outside of their civil process system. Processes such as handling deposits, reconciliations, and civil process search had been done using different applications, and the county sought a comprehensive tool to manage them. Travis County selected SoftCode to not only manage all aspects of civil process, but also to integrate with its existing Odyssey® case management solution, also provided by Tyler.

Travis County’s deputies can now update service information from CivilMobile™ and gather real-time data for its public access site. SoftCode CivilServe also integrates document tracking from invoice to receipt to service, and from disbursement to reconciliation to final closeout, creating a seamless process within the software. By having case and party information automatically queued to CivilServe through integration with its Odyssey case management system, Travis County’s staff no longer has to re-key information for in-county papers.

Other benefits following the go-live of SoftCode CivilServe include:

Electronic return of information and documents to the court with electronic signatures

Extensive reporting for service statistics

Detailed audit and security features

Ease of use for both clerks and deputies, including drop downs, address search, and quick notes within the solution

Comprehensive financial tracking including writ calculations

“We’re pleased to have implemented CivilServe for Travis County as the first county in Texas to go live with our SoftCode solution,” said Liz Magoun, general manager of Tyler’s SoftCode solution. “Working closely with Travis County has allowed us to improve our products and help Travis County gain efficiencies related to civil process. They are leading the way with integrated justice by connecting SoftCode with their existing Odyssey solution, and we’re pleased to help them fully realize the possibilities for their community.”

Travis County is home to the Texas state capitol in Austin and is the fifth most populous county in Texas with a population of more than 1 million. Tyler also provides its Brazos™ eCitation, Modria® online dispute resolution, and Odyssey case management solutions to Travis County.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities, counties, schools and other government entities - to become more efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their constituents. Tyler's client base includes more than 15,000 local government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. In 2017, Forbes ranked Tyler on its "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list, and Fortune included Tyler on its "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.