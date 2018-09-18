Beckman Coulter will start by deploying BioBright’s DarwinSync platform to their Biomek and Cytoflex product lines. (Photo: Business Wire).

BOSTON & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioBright and Beckman Coulter announce a strategic partnership to bring enhanced technical support capabilities to instruments.

BioBright’s DarwinSync platform gives Beckman Coulter access to a large amount of precise data about deployed instrument logs, enabling faster troubleshooting, reduced equipment downtime, and predictive analytics.

Beckman Coulter will deploy BioBright’s DarwinSync platform to multiple instrument categories, expecting to reach close to 200 instruments before the end of the year.

The direct integration of BioBright’s platform with Beckman Coulter provides a reliability advantage for both the end-user and the equipment vendor. The advanced data capabilities of the integrated platform enable Beckman Coulter to develop new analytics to address errors before they happen.

DarwinSync includes software installed on the equipment computer, cloud-based storage and analysis, and search tools that can be integrated into new dashboards or existing customer applications. The platform was designed with strong security provisions from day one, encrypting data end-to-end. The most sensitive data streams can be collected.

The BioBright tool seamlessly collects instrument performance information from equipment outputs, including complex diagnostic information that is difficult and time intensive to obtain. The tool automates the data analysis to provide meaningful insights for users and equipment vendors. This information informs product development, service efficacy, and business strategy.

“BioBright’s Darwin technology quickly gives us a secure channel to instrument operational data, allowing us to increase instrument availability while improving the effectiveness of our customer support teams,” said Brian Rogers, Chief Engineer at Beckman Coulter.

About BioBright

BioBright is a privately owned bio-IT company in Boston, MA. It began operations in 2015. BioBright is building tools for the smart laboratory of the future that will automate data collection and analysis to help scientists carry out more reproducible experiments. Initially funded by DARPA, the company is now deploying with leading equipment manufacturers and biomedical companies.

About Beckman Coulter

At Beckman Coulter, we are dedicated to advancing and optimizing the laboratory. For more than 80 years, we have been a trusted partner for laboratory professionals, helping to advance scientific research and patient care. We have a vital role: our focus on innovation, reliability and efficiency has led us to become the partner of choice for clinical, research and industrial customers around the globe. By innovating new processes and technologies, we’re challenging conventional wisdom; our goal is to develop the best, most widely trusted laboratory solutions available on the market today.