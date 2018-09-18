CarePort and St. Luke’s University Health Network Extend CarePort Care Management Agreement and Expand CarePort Reach in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarePort, a leading provider of care management and post-acute outcomes solutions, today announced that longtime CarePort Care Management client, St. Luke’s University Health Network, will extend its Care Management agreement and expand it to include additional CarePort solutions across its network in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The extended partnership with St. Luke’s represents a new market for CarePort Guide, Connect and Insight and further growth of the company’s expansive network.

CarePort Guide, Connect, and Insight solutions will allow St. Luke’s to engage patients and families in post-acute care selection, accurately track at-risk patients across the continuum, and manage its post-acute network. The powerful web-based solutions enable providers to coordinate care through real-time information sharing, automated data capture and analytics.

“CarePort offers the advanced technology care managers need to meet the needs of our patients and their caregivers,” says Marlee Wilson, IP director care management at St. Luke’s University Hospital. “Accelerated access to view detailed next level of care options creates a more efficient and seamless transitional care process for clinicians and patients alike.”

The addition of CarePort Guide, Connect and Insight to St. Luke’s Care Management solution portfolio ensures the highest level of patient care by providing one cohesive platform throughout St. Luke’s locations. Now, St. Luke’s clinicians have real-time visibility into patient movement throughout the continuum from admission to post-discharge.

“By partnering with St. Luke’s, we are able to provide its care coordination staff a complete set of tools to improve patient care,” said Lissy Hu, CEO and founder of CarePort. “Long-time partnerships with respected healthcare systems give us the opportunity to continue to innovate and improve post-acute outcomes, and to continue to grow the CarePort network.”

St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) is a non-profit, regional, fully integrated, nationally recognized network providing services at ten hospitals and more than 315 sites in Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Bucks, Montgomery, Berks and Monroe counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey.

To learn more about St. Luke’s University Health Network, please visit them online at www.slhn.org.

About CarePort Health

CarePort Health provides care coordination software solutions to manage patient transitions across the continuum. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHRs, providing visibility for providers, payers and ACOs into the care that patients receive across care settings so that all providers can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care. Follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

To learn more about CarePort and its full suite of solutions, please visit them online at https://careporthealth.com/.