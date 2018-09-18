Ikusi Selects Klas Telecom as Supplier for Spanish Renfe Passenger Train Wi-Fi Refurbishment Project

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klas Telecom announced today they will supply the TRX Connected Transportation Platform to global engineering house Ikusi for a project to upgrade the passenger information systems onboard Renfe train fleets. Under a Memorandum of Understanding, Klas Telecom’s TRX platform will provide an onboard Wi-Fi infrastructure that improves connectivity to and within the train so that passengers have a better user experience accessing the mobile information and services they need. Klas Telecom and Ikusi have enjoyed a longstanding relationship in which they have worked together to design and develop bespoke solutions to deliver the exacting requirements stipulated by Ikusi’s railway customers.

Ikusi selected Klas Telecom’s TRX R6 as the key component of the onboard passenger Wi-Fi system. The TRX R6 will deliver reliable, high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity to the train. Another key component of the passenger Wi-Fi system is the software-defined wide area network (SDWAN) feature of the TRX operating system, KlasOS. The KlasOS SDWAN aggregates WAN links and manages multiple wireless bearers in order to provide the train both higher throughput and availability of the offboard WAN link. Klas Telecom’s advanced SDWAN technology leverages any available Internet connection, whether in-station Wi-Fi or 3G/4G LTE connections. The KlasOS SDWAN feature seamlessly routes traffic over uncongested links to ensure that passengers stay connected at all times whether checking e-mails, updating social media, remote working over VPN or making a video call.

“Our partnership with Klas Telecom has gone from strength to strength in recent years,” Ikusi Director of Railway Solutions José Morales said. “We can count on their competence to develop the most appropriate solution to meet the project requirements every time. This Memorandum of Understanding ensures that Ikusi continues to work closer than ever to Klas Telecom, ultimately resulting in greater passenger satisfaction for our customers.”

Brendan Fleming, Klas Telecom Director of Business Development for Transportation, added, “Working with a partner like Ikusi allows us to demonstrate what we do best: developing and supplying the latest cutting-edge technology as part of an onboard Wi-Fi solution, allowing the end customer to provide an optimum passenger experience.”

You can view Klas Telecom’s TRX platform this week at InnoTrans 2018 in Hall 7.1B at Messe Berlin.

More About Klas Telecom

With a background in satellite communications, Klas Telecom is an engineering and design company with over 25 years of experience developing innovative communications solutions for the network edge. Klas Telecom delivers connectivity to communications black spots and austere environments where low size, weight, power and ruggedization are required. The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities from global IT leaders with in-house hardware and software platforms designed and proven against the most stringent environmental requirements. With over 80% of the company dedicated to technology development, Klas Telecom is able to stay on the forefront of the deployable communications technology. Klas Telecom operates in the public safety, transportation and U.S. and international defense markets. The company employs staff across four offices located in Washington, DC; Herndon, VA; Tampa, FL; and Dublin, Ireland. www.klastelecom.com