Accuride’s ROLLiant Hub System Standard at CIMC Intermodal Equipment

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accuride Corporation – a leading supplier of wheel end systems to the global commercial vehicle industry – announced today that its long-life KIC®-brand ROLLiant™ hub system will be introduced at the IANA Intermodal Expo 2018 as a standard hub on CIMC Intermodal Equipment’s 2019 Premium Spec Chassis. This new chassis from CIMC Intermodal Equipment will be the intermodal industry’s longest-lasting high-end standard spec chassis and carry the longest warranty thanks, in part, to the 10-year warranty on the ROLLiant™ hub system.

“We’re honored to provide the industry-first 10-year hub system warranty for the CIMC Intermodal Equipment 2019 Premium Spec Chassis,” said John Schneider, President, Accuride Wheel End Solutions. “We developed ROLLiant in response to industry demand for an affordable hub system that was easy to install and maintain. We wanted to ensure it could last the life of a range of applications, including intermodal trailers. This has been a great opportunity to work with CIMC Intermodal to make ROLLiant more widely available to the intermodal segment.”

ROLLiant™ is the industry’s first long-life, low maintenance hub system to come with a 10-year warranty. The technology has been designed for North American commercial vehicle fleets seeking long-life hub performance, and truck and trailer OEMs who want to simplify wheel end installation and boost throughput during assembly. Accuride introduced the technology at the 2017 North American Commercial Vehicle Show. Since then, ROLLiant™ has continued to gain traction with OEMs and fleets looking for a dependable, long-lasting, extended-warranty hub system for their equipment.

The ROLLiant™ System Includes:

Precision-machined hub with fill port for easy lubrication

Pre-installed ROLLiant™ extended bearing cones

Bearing cups installed

Factory-installed seal

Spindle nut system

Hubcap and gasket

Patent-pending packaging maintains Accuride’s stringent hub cleanliness standards

Industry-Leading Warranty

ROLLiant’s innovative design features and integrated components enable Accuride to offer as standard an industry-leading 10-year warranty for trailer applications and a 7-year warranty for trucks.

About Accuride Corporation

With world headquarters in Evansville, Ind., USA, Accuride Corporation is a leading supplier of wheel end systems to the global commercial vehicle industry. The company’s products include steel and aluminum commercial vehicle wheels and wheel-end components and assemblies; and steel wheels for the European automotive and global agricultural, construction and industrial equipment markets. The company’s products are marketed under its brand names, which include Accuride®, Accuride Wheel End Solutions™, Gunite®, KIC®, Kronprinz™ and Südrad™. Accuride is a portfolio company of Crestview Partners. For more information: www.AccurideCorp.com.

About CIMC Intermodal Equipment

CIMC Intermodal Equipment is the World’s Largest Manufacturer of Intermodal Chassis Container Trailers. CIMC Intermodal Equipment has revolutionized the chassis industry through laser metal cutting, robotic precision welds and a KTL powder coat paint system to prevent rust and corrosion. CIMC-IE meets the needs of those customers who demand innovative designs with tough, long-lasting durability, whether at their headquarters on the West Coast in South Gate, CA, their newly renovated facility on the East Coast in Emporia, VA or through their vast nationwide dealer network. CIMC Intermodal Equipment is Leading the Intermodal Evolution.

