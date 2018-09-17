Powerhouse BCS Global Markets and Tigress Financial Partners Form Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigress Financial Partners LLC, a leading women-owned institutional FINRA registered broker-dealer, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with BCS Prime Brokerage Limited (BCS UK), in the UK, part of BCS Global Markets, to jointly market capital markets, investment banking, credit facilities, research, asset management and global wealth management services to institutional and high net worth clients in U.S. and global markets. As part of the transaction BCS UK invested directly in Tigress Financial Partners in addition to injecting substantial regulatory capital into the broker dealer.

As a women-owned broker dealer, Tigress Financial Partners brings diversity to the BCS Group Companies, along with the ability to expand domestic U.S. capital markets and investment banking relationships. The strength of BCS in international origination, international trade execution and a multi-country distribution network enhances Tigress Financial Partners’ access to global markets squarely positioning Tigress Financial Partners with the most expansive international distribution platform among minority and woman owned broker dealers, consisting of more than 300,000 clients in London, Moscow, Cyprus and around the world.

“It is our distinct privilege to be associated with BCS,” said Cynthia DiBartolo, Esq., Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Tigress Financial Partners LLC. “The ability to leverage a stronger regulatory capital position combined with the unique transactional access we bring as a women-owned firm, together with international breadth and depth of BCS will benefit both firms immensely. This extraordinary partnership also allows Tigress to instantly expand to an international trade platform, as well as introduce competitive BCS credit facilities and high-end solutions to our institutional and corporate clients. Tigress and BCS appreciate the guidance we received from FINRA with respect to facilitating this complex transaction.”

“BCS is looking forward to aligning with Tigress Financial Partners,” said Gary Esayian, Chief Executive Officer of BCS Americas, Inc., who will assume a seat on Tigress Financial Partners Board of Directors. “We value diversity and by working closely with Tigress Financial Partners will accelerate our U.S. capital markets agenda and allow our international professionals access to Tigress Financial Partners, proprietary high-quality institutional research, along with streamlined access to the Tigress Asset Management and the robust Tigress Offshore Platforms.”

“BCS Global Markets has a powerful international platform that will be enhanced by our relationship with Tigress Financial Partners,” said Bradley Duke, Chief Executive Officer of BCS Prime Brokerage Limited. “The strengths we each bring to the table and the working relationship between our respective highly skilled industry professionals will allow us each to expand our product offerings for the benefit of our clients around the world.”

About Tigress Financial Partners LLC

Tigress Financial Partners is a specialized financial services firm providing expertise and services in investment banking, capital markets, research, asset management, global wealth management, corporate advisory and trade execution services.

Tigress Financial Partners provides its services globally to corporate entities, institutional investors, high-net worth individual investors in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Caribbean and North America, as well as servicing US public and private pensions, federal, state and municipal governments.

Tigress Financial Partners LLC, a national certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), member of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).

For more information please go to: www.tigressfinancialpartners.com

About BCS Prime Brokerage Limited

BCS Prime Brokerage Limited, the UK regulated arm of BCS Financial Group, provides innovative and customizable high and low touch solutions for emerging and core global markets. Providing dealing, advisory and prime services to professional investors, BCS combines state-of-the-art brokerage technologies with a deep understanding of the market. BCS was granted UK regulatory authorization by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to deal and advise on investments and hold client assets, officially marking the launch of its international brokerage business. BCS is the largest trader of equities and derivatives on the Moscow exchange by turnover and has a 10%-15% market share of equity trading.

For more information please go to: www.bcsgm.com/en

About BCS Americas

BCS Americas, Inc., a FINRA Broker-Dealer, Member NYSE and part of BCS Global Markets, the Global Markets and Investment Banking division of BCS Financial Group offers Russian access to all lines of the BCS product suite for institutions based in the Americas region. Additionally, BCS Americas provides direct access to US Equity markets for global clients and operating divisions of BCS Global Markets.

About BCS Global Markets

BCS Global Markets is the Investment Banking division of BCS Financial Group. BCS Financial Group is a Russian financial services sector pioneer launching operations in 1995. BCS has a broad client base of over 300,000 who are serviced through a branch network of roughly 100 offices with over 3,000 employees.

The Global Markets Investment Banking division was launched in early 2011 and is focused on the provision of market access, financing and advisory, securities lending and other ancillary prime brokerage and asset administration services.

BCS is the broker of choice for trading Russian instruments with an absolute leadership position: For over 2 years, BCS has maintained its dominant trading position on the Moscow Exchange, capturing more than 25% of market share in Equities, Derivatives and FX.