Innosight and Inventium Announce Strategic Partnership

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innosight, a growth strategy consultancy, and Inventium, an innovation consultancy, today announced a strategic partnership that will leverage their complementary capabilities to expand their reach and impact.

Innosight is the growth strategy practice of professional services firm Huron and the leading authority on disruptive innovation and strategic transformation. It collaborates with forward-thinking senior leaders at corporations across a range of industries to identify new growth opportunities, build new ventures and capabilities, and accelerate organizational change. Innosight serves a global clientele from its offices in Boston, Lausanne, and Singapore and is expanding its presence in Australia, where it advises a growing portfolio of companies.

Inventium is Australia's leading innovation consultancy and has helped more than 100,000 people become better innovators since 2007. The firm applies the latest findings from psychology, neuroscience and management science to help organisations unlock growth through innovation. Inventium is the assessment partner of the Australian Financial Review’s Most Innovative Companies list – an annual list that identifies Australia's most innovative companies. Through training, assessment and consulting, Inventium works with many of the world’s most successful organisations that want to use an evidence-based approach to drive innovation.

The focus of the partnership is to accelerate commercial relationships in each organizations’ respective geographies and to leverage complementary capabilities to deliver services to client organizations.

Innosight and Inventium will also pursue opportunities to collaborate on new intellectual property in areas of mutual benefit. Innosight is known for rigorous methodologies and frameworks including future-back growth strategy and dual transformation, and it produces the Transformation 10 research report that ranks the global corporations most successful at launching new growth businesses. Inventium is acclaimed for its science-driven approach to innovation practice and outcomes.

Dr Amantha Imber, Founder and CEO of Inventium said, “ The team at Inventium is very excited to be collaborating with Innosight and bringing their work to Australia, as well as continuing to grow Inventium’s presence overseas. Innosight are the world leaders in helping organisations navigate disruption and uncover new growth opportunities, which will dramatically help many Australian businesses that we work with. We are also particularly looking forward to working together to develop new IP and ways to help our clients, and bringing our respective evidence-based views to challenges that our clients are facing.”

Patrick Viguerie, the managing partner of Innosight, said, “ We are excited about this partnership and look forward to collaborating with Inventium to advance our common aims. Australia is an important management consulting hub, and the partnership will open up new opportunities to serve and create lasting impact for client organizations there. Inventium’s expertise and passion for an innovation culture and benchmarking is a powerful complement to Innosight’s leadership in growth strategy, transformation, and business model innovation.”

Scott Anthony, the managing director of Innosight Asia-Pacific said, “ Innosight’s work in Australia over the last few years convinces us that we have a unique opportunity to help Australian leaders navigate disruptive change. There is a window for Australia’s great companies to deflect disruptive threats and seize emerging growth, if they act with urgency.”

