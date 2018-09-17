LunchboxWax Announces Partnership with Universal Companies

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A lot of thought goes into the après-wax products at LunchboxWax. Thanks to a new partnership with the nation’s largest beauty product distributor, Universal Companies, products like BodyWhip will reach even more customers in a more consistent and cost-effective way.

Leaders of LunchboxWax, one of the fastest-growing speed-waxing salon franchises in the nation, say the partnership with Universal Companies will improve procurement, distribution, product development, and reduce costs for franchise owners.

“We’re excited about this partnership because it will offer franchisees a broader product range, as well as improve the selection of branded retail products that LunchboxWax guests can enjoy at home,” said LunchboxWax COO Christo Demetriades.

Recently ranked number 46 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s list of Top 100 New Franchises, LunchboxWax currently has 40 locations across the country and is positioning itself for international growth as early as 2019, according to Demetriades.

“We love that Universal shares our commitment to being a socially conscious business,” Demetriades said.

LunchboxWax plans aggressive growth in 2019. For franchise opportunities, visit www.lunchboxfranchise.com.

About LunchboxWax

LunchboxWax is a boutique speed-waxing franchise catering to men and women who are mindful about the businesses and people they choose to perform personal services. Founded as a culture-first business by Debi Lane in Boise, Idaho, in 2010, LunchboxWax began awarding franchises in 2013, and today has 40 salons across the country. Learn more about franchise opportunities at www.lunchboxfranchise.com.