Sanctuary Wealth Partners Adds Indianapolis-Based Cerulean Private Wealth Advisors to Its Elite Roster of Independent Advisors.

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sanctuary Wealth Partners (“Sanctuary”) has announced the addition of a million dollar producer, Mike Myers, Founder of Cerulean Private Wealth Advisors to its elite advisory network. Cerulean Private Wealth Advisors (“Cerulean”) is an Indianapolis-based private wealth advisory firm. Both Founder and firm are dedicated to providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management strategies for high-net-worth individuals and their families.

“Sanctuary is proud to welcome Mike Myers and Cerulean to our exclusive Advisor network. Mike has a tremendous track record of providing comprehensive financial planning and risk management solutions to high net-worth clients, including professional athletes. I am confident he will be successful growing Cerulean’s business as his exceptional commitment to the client experience exemplifies the values of the Advisors we aim to help,” says Jim Dickson, President and Founder of Sanctuary, an independent advisory firm.

Mike Myers, a Certified Private Wealth Advisor®, left a successful career at Bank of America Merrill Lynch to found Cerulean, which is built on a set of core values that firmly places the client at the heart of everything it does. The firm provides integrated and highly customized financial plans that include tax planning, investment and portfolio structure, estate planning and asset protection. “Given the speed at which everything can change in today’s financial markets, it is paramount that we not only have the expertise to identify new opportunities, but the agility to tap into them as they appear, and the ability to deliver the best solutions to help our clients achieve their goals. Independence allows us to do this and more, and by partnering with Sanctuary, I believe we are positioning not just Cerulean, but our clients for future growth,” says Myers.

President Jim Dickson adds, “At Sanctuary, everything we do is focused on developing a differentiated holistic platform so Advisors can deliver a truly bespoke experience. When Mike came to us, he wanted to own and operate a practice unencumbered by the constraints of a single-firm model. Like many of our network Advisors, he wanted the flexibility, freedom, and control to be independent, but not necessarily alone — which is exactly what Sanctuary aims to provide. Sanctuary offers an exclusive community of Advisors who collaborate, leverage best practices, and learn from one another. I truly believe that as a network, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Collectively, we are bigger, stronger, and have more power than we do individually along with incredible momentum.”

Sanctuary Wealth Partners brings together an elite group of wealth Advisors, selected for their experience, impressive compliance and performance records. These talented, highly experienced Advisors operate with their clients’ best interests as their primary focus. Partnered independence ensures them comprehensive support in all aspects of serving clients and growing their businesses through affiliation with Noyes Group, LLC, a full-service investment firm headquartered in the Midwest, with offices throughout the country. Through its subsidiaries, Sanctuary Securities and Sanctuary Advisors, this employee-owned firm offers a comprehensive menu of products and services to individual and institutional clients.

