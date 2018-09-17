First Data Ships 1 Millionth Clover Device

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, today announced that the Company has shipped its one millionth Clover point of sale device for the Clover platform, to Friesen-Apotheken, headquartered in Bad Malente, Germany. The milestone comes less than two years after shipping its 500,000th Clover device.

“Through our integrated platform, Clover offers a unique value proposition for our merchants, developers and distribution partners,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman and CEO of First Data. “As we celebrate the shipment of the one millionth Clover device and work to deliver our next million devices to merchants all over the globe, I look forward to delivering the next generation of payments technology to our clients.”

Since First Data’s acquisition of Clover five years ago, Clover’s innovative approach to point-of-sale (POS) technology has transformed how business owners manage their business needs through cloud-based development tools, lower-cost software and a more robust set of tools to help them run their operations with added efficiency and productivity. Clover has become the number one choice for small and medium sized businesses seeking to leverage sophisticated and integrated tools with a next generation POS platform, across geographies and industries.

“We are proud to own the one millionth Clover device. Our customers are truly impressed with the appearance of the technology and how fast and easy it is to use – they just touch their card to the Clover and they are done,” said Momme Imbusch of Friesen-Apotheken. “As a healthcare business, finding the right technology is critical. Clover allows us to spend more time keeping customers healthy and keeping our family business running efficiently.”

“I am thrilled to celebrate this important milestone with our team and our merchants around the world. Small and medium sized businesses depend on the Clover platform to help run their business more efficiently and grow the business,” said Clover Founder John Beatty. “I’m proud of the work the team has accomplished in such a short amount of time to deliver the Clover platform and enable commerce for our clients.”

Today, First Data works with hundreds of distribution partners to deliver Clover and merchant services to merchants across the globe. Clover processes in excess of $65 billion in annualized payment volumes, with more than 50 percent of volumes generated by merchants processing over $500,000 annually.

