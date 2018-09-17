Karamba Security Selected as an Auto-ISAC Strategic Partner

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. & HOD HASHARON, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karamba Security, a world-leading provider of end-to-end automotive cybersecurity protection solutions, today announced it has been selected by the Automotive-Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) to join the organization’s Strategic Partnership Program. As a strategic partner, Karamba Security will provide the Auto-ISAC and its members research analysis on attack activity and forensics data of such attacks against electronic control units (ECUs) to keep autonomous and connected vehicles secure.

Karamba will regularly share findings from threat analysis tools in an aggregated and anonymized way with the Auto-ISAC. These shareable insights will help vehicle OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers secure ECUs from hackers. Automotive cyberattacks occur when hackers compromise externally connected ECUs and send commands to safety ECUs, compromising driver, passenger and cargo safety. Keeping the community updated on vulnerabilities in vehicle connected ECUs (telematics control units (TCUs), gateway, infotainment, ADAS, CAN bus external connectivity, etc.) provides actionable mitigation steps to reduce risk.

“It is our privilege to be selected by the Auto-ISAC as a Strategic Partner. Joining the Auto-ISAC Strategic Partnership Program enables Karamba Security to better deliver on its mission to prevent cyber hacks and maintain consumer safety,” said Ami Dotan, Karamba Security’s co-founder and CEO. “Karamba Security’s real-time, detailed, forensics data enables Auto-ISAC members to expose hidden vulnerabilities in their ECUs and remedy the ECU before it is compromised. It is an honor to be trusted by the Auto-ISAC to provide the community with insights that will help secure vehicles.”

“We are excited to have Karamba Security as an Auto-ISAC Strategic Partner and are looking forward to the insights into ECU vulnerabilities and threats that they will provide to our community,” said Faye Francy, Executive Director of the Auto-ISAC. “Leveraging Karamba Security’s ECU hardening and forensics will help our members address security measures throughout the vehicle lifecycle.”

The Auto-ISAC was formed in August 2015 by automakers to establish a global information sharing community to address vehicle cybersecurity risks. Auto-ISAC operates a central hub for sharing, tracking and analyzing intelligence about cyber threats, vulnerabilities and incidents related to the connected vehicle. With Karamba joining Auto-ISAC as a strategic partner, it will be able to collaborate with auto makers with to ensure cybersecurity is considered at all stages of the vehicle lifecycle. Members of the Auto-ISAC include, among others, FCA, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi Motors, BMW, Mercedes Benz, VW and Volvo Group North America.

To learn more about Karamba Security and recent product innovations, visit Booth #1 at the Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity Summit on September 25-26 in Detroit.

About Karamba Security

Karamba Security provides industry-leading automotive cybersecurity solutions for autonomous and connected cars. Its Autonomous Security software products, including Carwall and SafeCAN, provide end-to-end in-vehicle cybersecurity for the endpoints and the internal messaging bus. Karamba Security’s award-winning solutions prevent cyberattacks with zero false positives and secure communications, including OTA updates, with negligible performance impact. Karamba is engaged with 17 OEM and tier-1 customers and received numerous industry awards. More information is available at www.karambasecurity.com.

About Auto-ISAC

The Auto-ISAC facilitates sharing of timely and actionable information pertaining to cybersecurity threats affecting the automotive industry. It enhances the ability of the automotive industry to prepare for and respond to cyberthreats, deal with vulnerabilities and incidents, and raise awareness across the community to reduce business risks.

Auto-ISAC was established in 2015, when Global Automakers, Auto Alliance and 14 automakers joined forces to build this global community to foster collaboration that creates a safe, efficient, secure and resilient connected vehicle ecosystem. Auto-ISAC shares and analyzes timely and actionable intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks to the vehicle. It also works to develop and mature vehicle cybersecurity capabilities across the industry through initiatives like its Best Practices and information exchanges.

Membership is open to light- and heavy-duty vehicle OEMs and suppliers, and commercial vehicle sector (e.g. fleets, carriers). Partnerships are open to security solutions providers, industry associations, research consortia, government agencies and academia.