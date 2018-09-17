Elisa Selects Translations.com’s Artificial Intelligence-Powered Subtitling Solutions for Nordic TV Launch in China

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Translations.com, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence (AI) technology for media localization, including subtitling and voiceover/dubbing, today announced that Elisa has selected its Media.Next technology and AI-powered subtitling solutions to support its Nordic TV launch in China.

Translations.com is a division of TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. By leveraging its significant technology development resources, the company has introduced a ground-breaking solution to the marketplace: Media.Next – Media Localization Powered by AI.

Einari Kanerva, Head of Binge at Elisa, said, “We selected Translations.com as our localization partner because their method of using AI to power media localization falls in line with our vision of innovation. By creating subtitles using AI technology, Translations.com has allowed us to enter China within our desired timeline and also provide our viewers a high-quality consumer experience.”

“Our industry has been talking about how and when AI would be successfully used with scale in media localization. It’s exciting to see that day come,” said Phil Shawe, President and CEO of Translations.com.

Media.Next is a transformative milestone in the media localization space, and it allows content creators, distributors, and platforms to localize and deploy large amounts of content at speeds and cost efficiencies previously impossible without AI technology.

Translations.com Vice President of Media and Entertainment, Roy Dvorkin, will be presenting the full Media.Next – Media Localization Powered by AI suite at IBC2018 at Booth 9.LPB and MIPCOM2018 at Booth P-1.B 5. To schedule a meeting, please email rdvorkin@translations.com.

About Elisa

Elisa is a telecommunications, ICT, and digital service company operating mainly in Finland and Estonia. We serve over 2.8 million customers who have over 6.2 million subscriptions. We provide environmentally sustainable services for communication and entertainment, and tools for organizations to digitalize their operations and improve productivity. As the market leader, we are also a pioneer in new network technologies and innovations, such as 5G. Cooperation with Vodafone and Telenor, among others, enables globally competitive services. Elisa is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Large Cap with approximately 190,000 shareholders. In 2017, revenue was 1.79 billion euros, and the company employed 4,700 people in 13 countries. Facebook (@elisasuomi) and Twitter (@ElisaOyj).

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ Translations.com’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.