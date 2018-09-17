Nemaura announces license agreement for 3 new Transdermal Patch Developments, and 48 hour Diclofenac patch debut at CPhI Madrid

LOUGHBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nemaura Pharma today announced it has entered into a license agreement with a Global Pharma Company to develop 3 new Transdermal Patch products. These patches address a multi-Billion dollar market and the agreement reflects the confidence placed in Nemaura’s ability to deliver complex dosage formulations. Previously Nemaura developed a daily transdermal patch for a CNS indication, which successfully completed clinical studies, and ANDA subsequently submitted to the FDA.

Nemaura Pharma is a UK based specialist Biotech Company with over 20 products in development, including several complex injectables, using proprietary and differentiated delivery platforms. The Company is head-quartered in the University town of Loughborough, and has several development laboratories as well as a GMP clean room suite and IMP license for the manufacture and supply of transdermal, topical, and aseptically manufactured injectable products using gassed isolation technology.

The company will be exhibiting at CPhI Madrid between the 9th and 11th October, stand 2F63 where Nemaura will be debuting its 48 hour sustained released Diclofenac gel patch. The company’s CEO Dr Chowdhury, and Director of Strategic Alliances Dr Wessling will be present for meetings.

In 2016, Nemaura received Frost & Sullivan recognition of its advanced micro-needle capability in skin drug delivery, and in 2018 it received the UK Medilink National Award for Drug Delivery. Nemaura aims to be one of the leading pharmaceutical technologists in this fast growing market, which is expected to be worth over £35billion within the next 5 years.

Founded in 2005, Nemaura Pharma is a private specialist biotech company with headquarters and research facilities in the Advanced Technology Centre on the Loughborough University Science and Enterprise Park (LUSEP) in the United Kingdom.

The company employs multi-disciplinary teams of scientists and engineers working in cutting-edge innovative drug formulation and medical device technologies designed to radically improve the way drugs are administered through the skin. It has patents secured or pending in multiple countries across numerous patent families.

