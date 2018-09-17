Zenmonics Partners with People’s United Bank, N.A. to Initiate Digital Transformation

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenmonics, an IDC Fintech 100 company and global provider of an omni-channel platform that supports financial institutions, today announced that it has partnered with People’s United Bank to transform their branch and digital account acquisition applications.

The agreement includes the deployment of Zenmonics’ channelUNITED® Universal Account Opening and Banker Sales & Servicing modules that will allow the bank to stay continuously engaged with its customers across all self-service and assisted channels.

“Of the options we evaluated, we found Zenmonics’ channelUNITED to be a strong, viable omni-channel solution that allowed us to accelerate our digital transformation,” said Lee Powlus, senior executive vice president and chief administrative officer of People’s United Bank. “We are committed to creating a high-quality, multi-dimensional service approach, both business and personal, using technology to augment the experience and expertise of our bankers.”

channelUNITED was purpose-built as a single technology stack upon an open banking API architecture that allows it to be fintech-friendly, cloud-enabled and continuously innovative.

channelUNITED enhances the experience for both the customer and banker. It is currently the only market-available solution to enable digital transformation across all engagement points including consumer online and mobile, banker sales, servicing, teller, account origination and kiosk.

“The partnership with People’s United Bank represents our strong collaboration with the financial market to transform channel interactions and redefine how banks can provide continuous engagement,” said Jeff Jones, chief Operating officer at Zenmonics.

channelUNITED reduces stress, frustration and misunderstanding between financial institutions and their customers. The platform can be deployed incrementally across all channels to align a bank or credit union’s immediate and future needs.

Headquartered in the financial hub of Charlotte, N.C., Zenmonics is the only company endorsed by the American Bankers Association for its digital account opening solution. For more information, please visit www.zenmonics.com.

About People’s United Bank

People’s United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT), a diversified financial services company with approximately $45 billion in assets. People’s United Bank, founded in 1842, is a premier, community-based, regional bank in the Northeast offering commercial and retail banking, as well as wealth management services through a network of nearly 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. To learn more, visit www.peoples.com.

About Zenmonics

Charlotte, N.C.-based Zenmonics is a global provider of omnichannel software that supports all channels in a financial institution on a single platform. Zenmonics’ channelUNITED® platform is the leading open standard, omnichannel platform that can be deployed with any core system and spans all self-service and assisted channels to enable complete digital transformation. Zenmonics is committed to transforming the financial industry to ensure financial institutions stay continuously engaged with their customers. To learn more, visit www.zenmonics.com.