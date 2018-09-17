SCYTHE Secures $3 Million in Initial Financing Round Led by Gula Tech Adventures

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCYTHE Inc., provider of the most advanced attack simulation platform on the market, today announced that the company has raised $3 million in an initial funding round led by cybersecurity industry veteran and co-founder of Tenable, Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures. The company’s flagship product SCYTHE is an attack simulation technology platform that allows organizations to build and emulate every possible combination of real-world adversarial campaigns, testing an organization’s vulnerabilities head on to measure the effectiveness of an enterprise’s security controls with granularity.

“SCYTHE is a technology every enterprise red team should have so they can prepare the blue team for engagements with cutting-edge offensive teams,” said Gula. "The average dwell time of undetected compromises is currently measured in months and SCYTHE enables the red team to give the blue team something realistic to hunt.”

The initial round is also being funded by investment firms Evolution Equity, Paladin Capital Group, Stony Lonesome Group and SaaS Ventures. Additionally, a number of notable private investors financed the round including Dmitri Alperovitch of CrowdStrike, Ray Rothrock of RedSeal, Aleksandr Yamposkiy of SecurityScorecard, Mike Sutton, formerly with Zscaler, Dave Kennedy of TrustedSec, Matt Devost of FusionX, Oliver Friedrichs of Splunk, and Dave Cole of Tenable. Ron Gula and Dmitri Alperovitch will serve on the company’s board of directors.

The SCYTHE leadership team brings real-world experience from years of security research and development and community involvement. Founder and CEO Bryson Bort previously led an elite research and development (R&D) division that directly contributed towards national security. He is the Founder of GRIMM, a cybersecurity consultancy; Co-Founder of the ICS Village, a 501(c)3 non-profit advocating critical infrastructure security; and a Visiting Fellow at the National Security Institute.

SCYTHE’s advanced capabilities offer enterprise the ability to set up, customize, and run adversarial campaigns in a matter of minutes to validate the risk posture and exposure of businesses and their employees and the performance of security teams and the solutions they use. The platform uses a Threat Catalog to automatically deploy a combination of threat actor communications and end-point capabilities on the production environment. It maps to the MITRE ATT&CK Matrix demonstrating the potential space of what an attack can look like and what an attacker can do once they enter a customer’s environment. Teams are then able to receive granular reporting about an organization’s production environment and degree of compromise quickly and effectively.

“We’re constantly adding capabilities to our platform and developing new innovations to combat ongoing cyber threats. This investment will accelerate SCYTHE’s ability to deliver our attack simulation platform to more organizations worldwide while driving new product development,” said Bort. “We are excited to bring the potential to disrupt the cybersecurity market with real metrics on security efficacy for business. It’s finally time for industry to get ahead of the threat.”

To request a demo visit https://www.scythe.io/contact or to learn more about the SCYTHE platform visit https://www.scythe.io.

About SCYTHE

SCYTHE is a provider of the most advanced attack simulation platform on the market. The SCYTHE platform allows enterprise red and blue teams to build and emulate every possible combination of real-world adversarial campaigns in a matter of minutes to validate the risk posture and exposure of businesses and their employees, as well as the performance of security teams and the solutions they use. Based in Arlington, VA, the company is privately held and is funded by Gula Tech Adventures, Evolution Equity, Paladin Capital and private industry investors. For more information email info@scythe.io, visit https://scythe.io, or follow on Twitter @scythe_io.