SG Blocks Further Expands Partnership with U.S. Navy and Receives New Purchase Order for Container-Based Modular Office Project in Georgia

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a leading designer, fabricator and innovator of container-based structures, expands its partnership with the U.S. Navy and receives a new purchase order to design and construct container-based modular offices representing an estimated revenue opportunity of $500,000 in 2018. The modules will be prefabricated offsite and delivered to the Georgia location by the end of 2018.

“ This project continues our well-established collaboration with the U.S. Navy,” stated Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. “ Our method of construction is quick, sustainable and cost-effective, and we look forward to delivering the modules before the end of the year.”

Founded in 2007, SG Blocks utilizes code-engineered cargo shipping containers to construct and provide safe, durable and environmentally-friendly structures. It has an exclusive ESR number, which was granted by the International Code Council and ensures its ability to meet and exceed all international building codes. Clients have included Starbucks, Marriott, Taco Bell, Aman, Equinox and several branches of the U.S. military.

