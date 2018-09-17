Quanergy Names CRON Systems Certified System Integrator to Provide Advanced Border Security Solutions in India.

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanergy Systems Inc., a global leader in the design and development of light detection and ranging technology (LiDAR) sensors and smart sensing solutions, and CRON Systems, the defense technology startup that delivers innovative situational awareness solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration to enhance detection features of CRON’s advanced Kavach series for perimeter security. CRON, which has been working with Indian armed forces for border security, will now collaborate with Quanergy to provide this cutting-edge perimeter monitoring system along the Indian border.

Through this strategic agreement, Quanergy's LiDAR-based security platform, QORTEX for Security™, will be integrated into CRON's Kavach Z series to bolster its technology platform. Built using CRON Smart Fusion technology, Kavach Z is an advanced all-weather, all-terrain intrusion detection product that provides complete situational awareness along any perimeter. This collaboration will offer Indian armed forces the necessary technology to protect their borders.

“Quanergy is a global leader when it comes to LiDAR technology and this will be crucial for our upcoming Kavach Z series,” said Tushar Chhabra, CEO of CRON Systems. “Kavach Z has been designed understanding the complexities of the high altitude installations for proven capabilities for the Indo-Pak border in Kashmir. This tie-up will be a massive leap for both Quanergy and CRON. It will create a unique product that will be a prerequisite for all PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection System) requirements. The system now has the capability to not just ‘detect’ but also ‘classify’ and ‘track’ threats around perimeters.”

Quanergy’s M8™ LiDAR sensor and QORTEX™ artificial intelligence perception software enable the Kavach Z to detect, track, and classify movement at and around the Indian border and instantly alert authorities, directing them to the location of the security breach. One single unit of Kavach Z equipped with Quanergy’s QORTEX for Security will allow Indian forces to secure a radius of 200 meters at a fraction of the cost compared to other solutions. Quanergy’s LiDAR system enables multiple units to be linked together, securing a perimeter of any size. Beyond national borders, LiDAR-driven perimeter security systems can also be implemented to secure critical infrastructure including power plants, powerlines, natural resource fields, prisons, airports, railroads, subways, and more.

"While LiDAR is most commonly known for its use in autonomous vehicles, it is also an efficient and powerful tool for securing vulnerable perimeters," said Dr. Louay Eldada, CEO and co-founder of Quanergy. "Our LiDAR technology, integrated with CRON's Kavach product, provides a full-scale, cost-effective and efficient perimeter security solution."

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.:

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software, and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is the leading provider of LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification, classification, and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price, performance, reliability, size, weight, and power. Its solutions are applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security, industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones, robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety, efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

About CRON Systems:

CRON Systems is a TechStars backed defence technology company developing next generation IoT based Intrusion Detection Systems for securing perimeters and borders. Founded in 2015, CRON's success is driven by a commitment to deliver unrivalled customer service offerings and customer-focused technology. The company is committed to reinventing IoT for Security (IoST) making it one of the leading innovators in this market. Its disruptive autonomous situational awareness platform ‘detects, tracks and classifies' the intruding object, giving real-time, actionable intelligence for interception to the forces on ground. CRON's technology uniquely functions with minimum additions to the existing infrastructure and additionally, CRON offers Engineering-Procurement Commissioning-Maintenance (EPCM) – the only Indian defence technology company to do so, even in the most hostile of conditions. For more information, visit: http://cronsystems.com/.