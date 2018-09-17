Accenture and Merck Collaborate with Amazon Web Services to Launch a Research Platform to Drive Innovation in Drug Discovery and Scientific Research

Accenture leaders discuss the launch of a new cloud-based informatics platform and the opportunities it offers to the life sciences industry. This new platform, being developed by Accenture and Merck in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, is designed to help improve productivity, efficiency and innovation in drug research and development.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture and Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), will launch a cloud-based informatics research platform designed to help organizations in the life sciences industry improve productivity, efficiency and innovation in the early stages of drug development.

The new research platform, being developed by Merck and Accenture, will enable an ecosystem that accelerates innovation by creating open, industry-standard application programming interfaces for core research functions, allowing researchers to rapidly adopt new capabilities. Scientific application providers, content providers and technology innovators will benefit from lower barriers to entry as they bring new capabilities to market, helping life sciences companies re-imagine processes, user experiences, and approaches to data-intensive research.

The platform will allow life sciences researchers and informatics professionals to quickly aggregate, access and analyze research data from multiple applications. Data will now be accessible through a single set of interfaces, with integrated workflow, reporting and analytics capabilities. Incorporating a modern user interface and a secure, multi-tenant environment, the platform will unify user experience elements and enable easier collaboration across the research and development (R&D) enterprise, including with external partners.

“Pharmaceutical and biotech R&D is evolving rapidly, with advances in biological sciences generating an increase in the volume and diversity of research data,” said Brad Michel, managing director of Accenture Scientific Informatics Services. “Understanding the industry’s need to drive faster, more efficient and more innovative scientific research, we are pleased to collaborate with Merck and AWS to launch the platform and associated ecosystem to help our clients accelerate the discovery of new, targeted treatments for patients.”

Merck is collaborating with Accenture on this launch and will be the first pharmaceutical company to use the platform. Joe Miletich, senior vice president of research at Merck said, “The convergence of numerous scientific and technological advances provides unprecedented opportunities to translate novel insights into human disease biology into meaningful therapies. Capitalizing on these opportunities requires an ability to rapidly find and explore associations across data sets that are increasing dramatically in size and number. Our collaboration will create a scientific technology marketplace providing the capabilities our researchers need to extend our tradition of scientific innovation, enabling our mission of bringing new breakthrough therapies to the patients who need them.”

The platform is built on AWS, leveraging its secure cloud services to help increase operational efficiency, strengthen business intelligence, and quickly develop innovative products and services. “Pharmaceutical companies are seeking ways to adopt a cloud-first strategy to enhance and advance their R&D drug discovery practices, and we’re thrilled to be at the leading edge of these efforts as we work with Accenture to launch a new industry platform,” said Mike Clayville, vice president, Worldwide Commercial Sales and Business Development, Amazon Web Services, Inc. This new platform is one of the outcomes of the ongoing collaboration between Accenture and AWS through the Accenture AWS Business Group.

Accenture is also forming a coalition of clients to govern and further advance the capabilities of this platform, offering an opportunity for pre-competitive industry collaboration. The platform is available to pharmaceutical, biotech and scientific research organizations that are seeking unique approaches to solve research informatics challenges.

The new research platform is one of many solutions offered by the Accenture Applied Life Sciences Solutions practice. These solutions include services and platforms focused on building more efficient and effective R&D models, and fostering collaboration within the industry from early-stage research to regulatory approvals and throughout the product lifecycle. For more information, click here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.