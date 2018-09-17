AMC Theatres® Joins With Fandango and Atom Tickets to Make Online Ticketing for AMC Stubs A-List Even More Convenient

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) today announced that AMC Stubs A-List, the VIP tier of the Company’s AMC Stubs loyalty program, is expanding A-List’s flexibility and convenience by also allowing members to obtain their ticket through AMC’s ticketing partners, Fandango and Atom Tickets.

A-List members who may use Atom Tickets and Fandango for movie tickets can now enter their A-List membership number during checkout, securing a ticket reservation with their membership, which is applied as one of the member’s three movies per week. Because A-List members receive the benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere, the online ticketing fee is waived. A-Listers can also purchase tickets for additional guests in the same transaction on both sites, allowing them to bring along friends and family members to the movie.

“The guest feedback and membership sign-up rate have far exceeded our expectations, but we’re constantly looking for ways to provide more opportunities for guest value through A-List,” said Stephen Colanero, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, AMC. “Expanding the online ticketing availability of AMC Stubs A-List to include our great partners at Fandango and Atom Tickets is keeping with our mission of providing our loyal guests with as much convenience and flexibility as possible.”

“Fandango and AMC Theatres have worked together for more than a decade to innovate the moviegoing experience for AMC’s guests across online, mobile and social media platforms,” said Kevin Shepela, Chief Commercial Officer, Fandango. “We’re excited to give Fandango customers the opportunity to participate in AMC’s popular A-List program and help drive more moviegoers into their theaters.”

“The Atom Tickets experience is about making it as convenient as possible to buy a ticket to the movies,” said Matthew Bakal, cofounder and chairman of Atom Tickets. “Recognizing A-List membership is one more way we’re doing that and a natural extension of our support for exhibitor loyalty programs. Furthering our integration with AMC Stubs to recognize A-List membership is truly a win for all AMC Stubs members.”

For information about AMC Stubs A-List and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC Theatre, or at AMC’s web site amcstubs.com/alist, or on AMC’s iOS and Android smartphone apps after downloading or updating them with the latest app release.

About AMC Stubs A-List

AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with up to three movies per week, all for just $19.95 (plus tax) per month. Through A-List, members can enjoy every available showtime, at every AMC location, in every format -- including IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, RealD 3D, Prime at AMC and BigD. AMC Stubs A-List can be used at the spur of the moment or also can make planning ahead days or weeks in advance possible, as securing tickets is made easy via reservations capabilities on the AMCTheatres.com web site, or on the AMC Theatres smartphone app. A-List joins AMC Stubs Insider and AMC Stubs Premiere in AMC’s fast-growing AMC Stubs loyalty program. AMC Stubs A-List members also enjoy all the benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere, including free upgrades on popcorn and soda, free refills on large popcorn, express service at the box office and concession stand, no online ticketing fees and 100 points for every $1 spent for the AMC Stubs A-List monthly fee and food and beverage spending at AMC Theatres. AMC Stubs Premiere members receive a $5 reward for every 5,000 points earned, which translates to a 10% credit toward future AMC purchases.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty program, web site and smartphone apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 22 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States, including the top three markets (NY, LA, Chicago). Through its Odeon subsidiary AMC operates in 14 European countries and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, Sweden and UK & Ireland. In a joint partnership with The Development and Investment Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, AMC also operates AMC Cinemas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

About Fandango

Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies, serving more than 67 million unique visitors per month globally with best-in-class movie information, ticketing to more than 40,000 screens, trailers and original video, home entertainment and fan merchandise. Its portfolio includes leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.; Ingresso in Brazil and Fandango Latin America, as well as world-renown movie review site Rotten Tomatoes and Movieclips, the #1 movie trailers and content channel on YouTube. Fandango’s movie discovery and ticketing innovations can also be found on mobile, social, AI and voice platforms from Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others. In the U.S., Fandango’s video on-demand service, FandangoNOW offers new release and catalog movies and next-day TV shows for more than 200 million connected, over-the-top (OTT) and mobile devices, while Fandango FanShop curates unique and exclusive fan gear and collectibles.

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing app. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, Twentieth Century Fox Film, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on over 20,000 screens across the U.S., the platform's innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. The Atom experience also comes to life across the web, through Atom’s partnerships with leading tech and social platforms, including: Amazon, IMDb, Google, Facebook and Instagram. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.