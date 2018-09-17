Gap Inc. to Hire 65,000 Seasonal Associates for the Holidays

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced plans to hire approximately 65,000 seasonal associates for its Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Old Navy stores, as well as call centers and distribution centers for the 2018 holiday season.

The company invites applicants to come onsite at all Gap, Gap Outlet, Banana Republic, Banana Republic Factory, Old Navy stores and select distribution and call centers for Gap Inc.’s holiday hiring event in the United States on October 6, 2018 and in Canada on October 13, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in local time zones. Store job candidates are encouraged to apply for a position prior to the holiday hiring events through Gap Inc.'s seasonal hiring career page and distribution and call center candidates through Gap Inc.’s career page. Athleta and Phoenix distribution center will not host onsite interviews but will be recruiting for the holiday season through the career page.

“ Seasonal associates who work hard to serve our customers and are passionate about our brands are crucial to our success this holiday season,” said Brent Hyder, executive vice president, Chief People Officer for Gap Inc. “ Our goal is to meet our customers where they are and our teams are critical to providing meaningful shopping experiences in their daily interactions -- whether in stores, online, call centers or distribution centers.”

Seasonal positions vary by location but include serving customers on the sales floor at Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Old Navy stores by helping find the right size and style through our In Stock On Shelf app, which informs proactively the store associates on their mobile devices when items need replenishing. Non-store positions can involve coordinating shipments from our distribution centers to stores, fulfilling customers’ orders from online, via mobile or in store, and handling the high volume of calls at customer call centers.

In select locations, this year’s holiday hiring effort will complement Gap Inc.’s recently announced year-round hiring strategy of its expanded This Way Ahead program, the company’s life skills and on-the-job training program for Opportunity Youth that offers young people first job experiences and coaching in stores and distribution centers.

Seasonal associates will enjoy the same merchandise discount, wellness offerings and flexible scheduling as the company’s current associates. Gap Inc.’s employee merchandise discount includes 50 percent off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy stores; 30 percent off at Outlet and Factory stores; and 25 percent off at Athleta stores. See the Gap Inc. seasonal hiring career page for more details.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta brands. Fiscal year 2017 net sales were $15.9 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.