Easterly Government Properties Acquires Eight of the Fourteen Properties in Previously Announced Portfolio Acquisition

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of eight of the 14 properties in the Company’s previously announced portfolio acquisition. The eight properties represent an aggregate of 1,024,036 square feet and were acquired for a combined purchase price of $244 million. The eight properties include:

Various GSA - Buffalo, NY

Various GSA - Buffalo, a 267,766-square foot multi-tenanted Class A office building completed in 2004, is primarily occupied by two federal agencies: the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). It also houses one of the National Labor Relations Board’s 26 regional offices. The U.S. Government leases 94% of the 100% leased building.

Various GSA - Chicago, IL

Various GSA - Chicago, a multi-tenanted office building fully renovated in 1999, is strategically located next to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and serves as the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Great Lakes Regional Office, which oversees operations in eight states. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) also maintains a presence within the facility. The 239,331-square foot building is 96% leased.

TREAS - Parkersburg, WV

TREAS - Parkersburg, a 182,500-square foot build-to-suit property, was built in multiple phases in 2004 and 2006 and is 100% leased to the General Services Administration (GSA) for the beneficial use of the Bureau of Fiscal Service (BFS). This mission critical agency within the U.S. Department of Treasury has been located in Parkersburg since 1957 and currently occupies three buildings in the vicinity.

SSA - Charleston, WV

SSA - Charleston, a 110,000-square foot single tenant facility fully renovated in 2000, is occupied by the Office of Hearings Operations (OHO), a part of the Social Security Administration (SSA). The Charleston hearing office services three SSA field offices in Ohio and nine SSA field offices in West Virginia. The 100% leased facility features courtrooms, administrative offices and public service areas.

FBI - Pittsburgh, PA

FBI - Pittsburgh serves as one of 56 FBI field offices located throughout the country. The 100,054-square foot facility was built-to-suit for the FBI in 2001 and is 100% leased. This facility oversees operations for nine surrounding resident agencies located throughout Pennsylvania and the entirety of West Virginia.

GSA - Clarksburg, WV

GSA - Clarksburg serves as a multi-tenanted federal center for various federal tenants within the market area, including the FBI, DEA, SSA, Offices of the U.S. Attorneys, and Small Business Association (SBA). This 100% leased 63,760-square foot build-to-suit facility was constructed in 1999 and serves the five tenant agencies through a single GSA lease.

ICE - Pittsburgh, PA

ICE - Pittsburgh, a state-of-the-art, build-to-suit facility constructed in 2004, is occupied by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which works to promote homeland security and public safety with respect to border control, customs, trade and immigration for the surrounding Pittsburgh region. The Class A facility houses the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division, dedicated to combating criminal organizations illegally exploiting America’s travel, trade, financial and immigration systems. This 33,425-square foot facility is located adjacent to the FBI - Pittsburgh field office and is 76% leased.

SSA - Dallas, TX

SSA - Dallas is a 27,200-square foot build-to-suit facility 100% leased to the GSA for the beneficial use of the SSA. Built in 2005, this facility integrates state-of-the-art systems to serve as a local field office with superb access from one of Dallas’s busiest thoroughfares.

The Company expects to complete the acquisition of the remaining six properties in the portfolio acquisition prior to the end of 2018.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.