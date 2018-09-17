APC by Schneider Electric and Scale Computing Sign Partnership Deal and Launch Micro Data Center in a Box Solution for North America

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scale Computing today announced they will partner with APC by Schneider Electric to deliver a Micro Data Center in a Box solution across North America. Utilizing Schneider Electric’s award-winning Micro Data Center portfolio of infrastructure solutions, the Micro Data Center in a Box delivers a fast, cost effective and resilient solution for channel partners, MSPs and end users while meeting the distinct challenges of big data and IoT faced by many businesses today.

The joint platform, which is built on a highly simplified but extremely effective and adaptable infrastructure, offers a range of shared automated virtualization, compute, storage and power management resources. Under the terms of the agreement, Scale Computing supplies its HC3 HyperCore software while APC delivers a self-contained and secure enclosure. This solution allows organizations to simply and efficiently deliver a complete and highly energy efficient IT solution that is pre-tested, optimized and able to be rapidly deployed. This creates a reliable and robust environment to leverage the best of on-premise and multi-cloud infrastructures.

Organizations from numerous vertical sectors are realizing the huge benefits of embedding compute and storage capacity to the edge, closer to where the data is being generated. Retailers, utility companies, hospitals, universities and logistics businesses are among the many seeing the result of addressing the demand for highly distributed capacity in this way. According to 451 Research, Micro Data Centers on the edge of the network are growing in popularity with a compound annual growth rate of 42% over the last three years.

The Micro Data Center in a Box requires minimal IT expertise and no additional infrastructure software. Instead, it is a highly available, self-managing platform for running applications at the edge. The added pay as you grow flexibility enables organizations to start small and grow their IT as and when needed. In addition, it has built-in redundancy to provide business continuity, even in remote edge locations. The solution is pre-packaged and ships ready to be deployed, providing a quick, turn-key and simple IT infrastructure, optimized to immediately support edge computing needs.

Scale Computing customer, Benchmark Electronics, is looking to deploy Scale Computing and APC Micro Data Center in a Box solutions across its distributed enterprise. Stacy Black, corporate director of global IT infrastructure and operations at Benchmark Electronics said: “The cost-effective solution will greatly simplify physical infrastructure deployment in our edge environments. The plug and play devices are easy for staff at any location, regardless of their technical capabilities, to get up and running quickly without having to know how to install, deploy and maintain the infrastructure. The Micro Data Center in a Box will also ensure uniform configuration and installation across company’s edge locations.”

Jeff Ready, CEO of Scale Computing, commented: “One of the biggest challenges faced by businesses today is how to simplify edge IT environments, where resources and staffing are often quite different. Deploying our Micro Data Center in a Box gives organizations the flexibility to quickly scale capacity and computing power at the edge, while eliminating the complexity of managing separate hypervisors, backup software, and disaster recovery software. This fully integrated solution saves time, money and resources, which will be a game changer for these edge and remote environments, and for those channel partners and MSPs who serve them across the world.”

John Knorr, VP, global IT channel alliance from Schneider Electric, concluded: “Our joint Micro Data Center in a Box solution is a great example of the capabilities and technologies we are able to deliver customers in edge environments. When we partner with organizations like Scale Computing, combining our Micro Data Center solutions with Scale’s HC3 HyperCore software, we deliver on our mission to provide our customers “Certainty in a Connected World.”

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing integrates storage, servers and virtualisation software into an all-in-one appliance-based system that is scalable, self-healing, and as easy to manage as a single server. Using industry standard components, the HC3 appliances install in under an hour, and can be expanded and upgraded with no downtime. High availability insulates the user from any disk or server failure and a unified management capability driven by the patented HyperCore Software™, efficiently integrates all functionality. The result is a data centre solution that reduces operational complexity, allows a faster response to business issues, and dramatically reduces costs. More at www.scalecomputing.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment. schneider-electric.com