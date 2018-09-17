Entrust Datacard and Blackboard Partner to Enhance the ID Card Issuance Process

WASHINGTON & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackboard, a global leader in education technology, and Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced the launch of the Datacard® TruCredential Blackboard edition software suite – an easy solution for creating, issuing and managing student IDs and credentials. This new integration between Datacard TruCredential and the Blackboard Transaction System empowers institutions to meet a wide range of application requirements, from basic photo IDs to high-assurance credentials.

With the browser-based TruCredential suite, Blackboard Transaction System users will be able to easily scale from a single workstation or user to a multi-workstation application with more functionality. Other advantages of TruCredential software include:

Easy-to-use: As a browser-based software, institutions are able to use TruCredential anytime, anywhere. Operators can design new ID cards quickly with intuitive, drag-and-drop design templates and workflows. Or, migration templates allow for the smooth transition of designs from ID Works® identification software into TruCredential.

Configurable: Institutions are able to create custom design templates and workflows to meet their specific needs. Operators can then work independently with these established templates and process flows. Institutions can also create unique user profiles to enhance the security of their programs and give appropriate access to the right people.

Easy-to-Deploy: Institutions can install and license on a single server, then remotely deploy and manage users and data.

Enhanced Features: Pre-built smart card configurations are available and easy to set up through the user interface. Institutions can keep track of their issuance programs with comprehensive reporting.

Part of a complete solution: TruCredential software is engineered to work as part of an integrated system with Datacard® printers, supplies and support.

Compatible with the latest technology: All editions of TruCredential software work with the latest technology, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Windows 10, Windows Server, SQL Server, Oracle, Active Directory Systems and RESTful Web Services.

“Entrust Datacard is a leader in secure identity and issuance solutions worldwide,” said Marc Rubner, vice president, campus enablement at Blackboard. “Through our new partnership, we will deliver an innovative and easy-to-use solution for card design, issuance and management that will meet our clients’ needs.”

“We’re excited to offer this comprehensive TruCredential integration with Blackboard,” said Dan Sanden vice president, software product management for Entrust Datacard. “The solution transforms the card issuance process and enables universities to convey their brand — vibrantly — through the student ID.”

About Blackboard

Our mission is to partner with the global education community to enable learner and institutional success, leveraging innovative technologies and services. With an unmatched understanding of the world of the learner, the most comprehensive student-success solutions, and the greatest capacity for innovation, Blackboard is education's partner in change.

About Entrust Datacard Corporation

Consumers, citizens, and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates, and secure communications. With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.