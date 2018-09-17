Hilton Announces Strategic Alliance with Playa Hotels & Resorts

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today is announcing its strategic alliance with Playa Hotels & Resorts “Playa” (NASDAQ: PLYA), marking a landmark expansion of the hospitality company’s all-inclusive resort portfolio. During a reception at the soon-to-be Hilton Playa del Carmen, an All-inclusive Resort, Hilton will share the company’s plans to welcome two new all-inclusive resorts, to be owned and managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts, to its portfolio in the Caribbean and Latin America by the end of 2018. Hilton and Playa have initial plans to open eight additional all-inclusive resorts together by 2025.

“At Hilton, we are dedicated to offering our guests the type of world-class hospitality that matters most to them, in the destinations they want to visit,” said Christopher J. Nassetta, president and chief executive officer, Hilton. “Today we are pleased to begin our ambitious expansion journey with Playa Hotels & Resorts. Together we are responding to our shared guests, who are seeking attractive resort offerings. And as our all-inclusive portfolio grows, so too does our commitment to world class hospitality in the Caribbean and Latin America.”

By the end of this year, Hilton and Playa Hotels & Resorts will introduce Hilton La Romana, an All-inclusive Resort, and Hilton Playa del Carmen, an All-inclusive Resort, adding 1,269 new Hilton guest rooms to its existing global portfolio. Both resorts will offer appealing leisure amenities, including expansive pools, modern guest rooms and suites, elevated dining experiences and access to some of the region’s most pristine beaches.

"Our strategic alliance with Hilton is a win-win for both companies. This alliance will empower us to reach more guests, on more occasions, and in more geographies, than ever before. We view this as just a first step toward what is possible as part of this strategic alliance, and Playa is thrilled to continue to grow along-side Hilton and our other world class partners," said Bruce Wardinski, Playa's Chairman and CEO, Playa Hotels & Resorts.

In addition to growing the resort portfolio, partnering with Playa Hotels & Resorts also expands the company’s presence in the Caribbean and Latin America. Hilton currently operates a robust portfolio of nearly 140 world-class hotels and resorts in the Caribbean and Latin America, including nearly 60 properties in Mexico. Approximately 90 properties are in the region’s development pipeline, which includes the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in Peru, as well as the first Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts property in Mexico.

For more information on the Hilton resorts portfolio, please visit HiltonResorts.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,400 properties with nearly 880,000 rooms, in 106 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For nearly 100 years, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 575 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world’s most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Begin your journey at www.hilton.com, and learn more by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/hhr or following us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 20 resorts (7,769 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, THE Royal Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. Playa also owns five resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party. Playa manages two resorts for third party owners, the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic, and the Jewel Grande Montego Bay, in Jamaica.