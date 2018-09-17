Retail Pioneer Alshaya Embarks on Retail Reimagined Journey with JDA

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alshaya, a retail franchise pioneer in the Middle East and operator of some of the world's best-known retail brands - including H&M, Victoria's Secret, Mothercare, Debenhams, Starbucks, The Cheesecake Factory and Pottery Barn - has selected JDA Software, Inc., to build an end-to-end SaaS-based Intelligent Retail footprint as part of a wider enterprise transformation to improve operational efficiency, deliver a superior customer experience, and enable ongoing growth and innovation.

Alshaya operates nearly 90 leading international brands across a footprint of more than 4,000 stores, supported by 53,000 employees in the Middle East and North Africa, Russia, Turkey and Europe. Its multi-brand, multi-market portfolio covers a range of sectors including Fashion & Footwear, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Optics, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment.

“As we mature our omni-channel offer, we wanted a supply chain partner who was able to support the scale and complexity of our business,” said Steve Marston, chief information officer at M.H. Alshaya Co. “As well as being more agile with our merchandising and inventory management, we also want to unite our supply chain planning and execution across our transportation and warehouse operations. We are delighted to partner with JDA to support our vision of growth.”

Alshaya has selected a powerful, end-to-end Intelligent Retail footprint and complete services portfolio from JDA that will deployed as part of a multiyear supply chain journey, in a SaaS model. These include:

JDA Intelligent Planning solutions: Covering JDA Enterprise Planning, JDA Assortment, JDA Space and Category Management solutions, JDA Price and Promotions and more

JDA Intelligent Fulfillment solutions: Covering JDA Demand, JDA Fulfillment, JDA Warehouse Management and JDA Transportation Management solutions

JDA Intelligent Store solutions: Covering the full JDA Enterprise Store Operations solutions portfolio for workforce management operations in Alshaya’s food business.

In addition, JDA will provide consulting, education, and training support to Alshaya teams

Alshaya selected JDA as its supply chain solution provider for this large-scale, multi-year project based on its decade-long cloud experience and its pivot to a SaaS model, as well as its experience working with major retail brands on large scale, successful and transformative deployments and its strong expertise in the Middle Eastern region.

“This is the beginning of an exciting journey for us with Alshaya to create a truly end-to-end SaaS-based retail supply chain footprint that delivers significant value to the business and its customers,” said Johan Reventberg, President, EMEA, JDA. “We look forward to working with such a retail pioneer, leveraging our entire retail solutions and strategic services portfolio, to support them across their impressive international footprint.”

About M.H. Alshaya Co.

Alshaya is a leading international franchise operator for nearly 90 of the world’s most recognised retail brands including Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania. The company operates over 4,000 stores across diverse customer sectors: Fashion & Footwear, Health & Beauty, Food, Optics, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment. Alshaya’s stores can be found in markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Russia, Turkey and Europe and the company employs more than 53,000 people from over 120 nationalities. The company has established itself as the industry leader across these territories through a combination of local market understanding and a comprehensive commitment to customer service. Visit: www.alshaya.com