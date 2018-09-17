Personal Benefit Financial Selects Kestra Financial

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial), an industry-leading independent advisor platform, today announced it has been selected by Personal Benefit Financial as its independent advisor platform.

Based outside Denver in Lakewood, CO, the professionals at Personal Benefit Financial oversee $118 million in assets and have enjoyed a proud 45-year history. Founded by L. Ronald Blair, CFP®, the firm is now owned by Sharla Rountree, CFP®. The firm is committed to comprehensive, personalized coaching that helps clients identify, prioritize, and ultimately achieve their lifelong financial goals. Rountree herself is dedicated to financial education outside of the firm, having taught financial planning and investing courses at a local community college and conducted seminars for federal government employees.

“We wanted to align with a firm that provides high-touch service, streamlined operations, and a partnership approach to compliance,” said Rountree. “That search led us to Kestra Financial, which offers all the qualities we sought. Their support of women advisors and home office leaders was also crucial to our decision.”

This move adds to the recruiting momentum generated by Kestra Financial this year, as Personal Benefit Financial becomes the 27th firm to join the platform in 2018. Personal Benefit Financial was previously associated with Royal Alliance, which ranked Rountree on its top 50 list of leaders nationwide for seven consecutive years.

“Kestra Financial is passionate about partnering with progressive wealth management firms like Personal Benefit Financial to take their business to the next level,” said Daniel Schwamb, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “We proudly welcome their experienced team of advisors and look forward to providing state-of-the-art technology, personalized consultation, and practice management support to help Personal Benefit Financial offer an exceptional client experience.”

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial advisors in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients. Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers. For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Personal Benefit Financial is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS.