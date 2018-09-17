Global Payments and Ingenico Group Offer SMBs Technology to Enhance Payment Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced that Heartland, its U.S. payments and payroll business, has partnered with Ingenico Group to deliver an advanced terminal to enhance the consumer payment experience. This offering joins Heartland’s technology and software with Ingenico Group’s Desk/3500 terminal, the first of its Telium Tetra solutions newly certified in the U.S., and is designed specifically to meet the needs of SMB customers.

The solution offers a seamless and enhanced payment experience for customers and is PCI PTS 4.x certified, exceeding the industry standard for transaction devices from the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. The device provides customers with an intuitive applications menu and compact design, making it easy to handle while providing a small footprint. A first for our US business, Heartland has developed the entirety of the software solutions in the smart terminal, including APIs and end-to-end encryption support to ensure that customer transaction data is always protected. Heartland stands behind the card data encryption technology on the Desk/3500 with the Heartland SecureTM Breach Warranty.

Tony Capucille, President, Global Payments US. Payments and Payroll business said, “We know that improving the customer experience at the point of sale is an important objective for SMBs. As demonstrated by being the first to market with Desk/3500, Heartland has the best solutions available to SMBs to create lasting customer experiences.”

