The PURE Group of Insurance Companies to Enhance Billing Operations with Software as a Service

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duck Creek Technologies announced today that the PURE Group of Insurance Companies (PURE Group), which includes Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE), the policyholder-owned property and casualty insurer designed for high net worth individuals and families, has elected to replace its on-premises billing system with Duck Creek Billing. The insurer will be implementing the software via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry.

“In addition to scalability, replacing our existing billing system with Duck Creek OnDemand provides us with upgrades, maintenance, cloud infrastructure and ongoing support. This was a natural choice for us after evaluating how burdensome maintenance can be for core systems,” said Jason Lichtenthal, Chief Information Officer of the PURE Group of Insurance Companies. “Moving to a SaaS delivery model also gives us the freedom to focus even more of our resources on creating innovative new products and consumer experiences.”

“Customer demands have created an urgent need for insurers to continue to expand their billing capabilities,” said Karen Furtado, partner at Strategy Meets Action. "PURE’s decision to pursue a functionally rich billing component, delivered through a SaaS model, underscores the flexibility and scalability required to support their policyholders today and in the future.”

As in many industries, the billing experience has become a critical opportunity for carriers to offer extraordinary customer service - something that people and businesses have to expect. This is especially true in the high-net-worth marketplace, where individuals are accustomed to the highest levels of service with every interaction. Having grown to nearly $1B in gross written premium in eleven years, PURE is one of the fastest-growing personal insurers in the country. The ability to scale rapidly to meet market need made Duck Creek Billing OnDemand a logical choice for the carrier.

“We are very happy that PURE has chosen Duck Creek Billing and our OnDemand solution to support its business,” said Matt Foster, Chief Operating Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek OnDemand provides a complete solution that takes the responsibilities of maintenance, hosting, and upgrades off of carriers’ hands, and allows for rapid scaling as needed. PURE has grown remarkably and shows no signs of slowing, so this was a great choice for them as they look to continued success in the future.”

About PURE

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is a policyholder-owned insurer dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth individuals and families. PURE provides customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud to more than 75,000 responsible, high net worth families throughout the U.S. Inspired by some of the finest policyholder-owned companies, PURE emphasizes alignment of interests and transparency. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management, LLC acts as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE. Learn more at https://www.pureinsurance.com/.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change – allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.