Accenture Federal Services Wins Position on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ONE IT Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has awarded Accenture Federal Services (AFS) a position on the ONE IT contract – a multiple-award, indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract with a total estimated value of $2.5 billion.

A strategic sourcing vehicle with a five-year performance period and a five-year extension option, ONE IT allows the SEC to acquire integrated IT solutions for its evolving business needs, including leading-edge or emerging IT services that support mission-critical systems and software development across a variety of environments and infrastructures.

“It’s a great honor to be selected to provide the SEC with integrated solutions to meet the agency’s emerging technology needs under the ONE IT contract,” said Elaine Beeman, who leads Accenture Federal Services’ programs supporting federal civilian agencies. “As the SEC moves to modernize and streamline its IT processes and drive its digital transformation, our experience in analytics, cloud services and information security will help support its vital mission to protect investors and maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets.”

Under the terms of the ONE IT contract, Accenture will have an opportunity to support the SEC in acquiring IT services-based solutions, including platform application management and development, business solutions delivery, information security, data management, IT governance and technology business management.

AFS currently works on several SEC contracts, including a blanket purchase agreement to establish, develop and maintain a service delivery and support structure for the SEC that provides end-to-end enterprise automation services on the ServiceNow platform – a cloud-based workflow and automation system. Additionally, AFS is delivering solutions on a support services contract to help the SEC provide an improved digital user experience for SEC.gov, the agency’s public-facing website. AFS also supports the SEC in expanding its Drupal content management capabilities to the SEC’s internal websites to improve visual style, navigation and content delivery.

