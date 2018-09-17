Arya Partners with Intuit, Quicken®, and Mint

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VSoft Corporation, a global provider of information and technology solutions for financial institutions, announced a strategic alliance with Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) to enable its digital banking clients to simplify and streamline the way their account holders manage their finances.

Through this alliance, financial institutions using Arya can allow their customers or members to automatically download current account information into Quicken Personal Finance Software. Using Open Financial Exchange (OFX), the industry standard for the exchange of electronic financial information over the Internet, account holders can conveniently download their account statements and transaction information into Quicken, eliminating the need to manually enter transaction data. With this feature, retail and commercial account holders can save time, improve accuracy and more effectively manage their complete financial picture using the best-selling personal finance software of all time.

Furthermore, account holders using Arya offered through their financial institution can leverage Mint, Intuit’s leading personal finance application, to track bills, budget, and receive alerts. Arya’s integration with Mint expands money management options for account holders, so they can control their finances with their preferred money management tools.

“Oftentimes, an account holder’s consumer and business lives are intertwined, and Arya empowers these account holders to securely manage their finances in one place,” said Murthy Veeraghanta, chairman and CEO of VSoft. “Our relationship with Intuit makes it easier than ever for our financial institutions’ customers to gain greater insight into each account and address their unique banking needs anytime, anywhere and with any device of their choice. Additionally, with Arya’s unified back-end, financial institutions can access Quicken’s comprehensive insight to drive highly-targeted marketing campaigns and identify ways to deliver even more value to account holders.”

Arya is the industry’s first fully integrated digital banking platform, combining both mobile banking and digital banking within a unified system. Arya’s new functionalities through Intuit expand the platform’s variety of built-in features, which include a full suite of cash management services and VSoft’s industry-leading mobile check deposit. As a result, the platform delivers a seamless user experience while providing financial institutions a single access point to view data and greater flexibility to adapt to changing technology and account holder needs.

About Arya

Arya, powered by VSoft Corporation, is an intelligent, open architecture digital services platform for both retail and commercial account holders that streamlines all channels under a single access point for a truly integrated banking experience. Account holders use one system for both business and consumer banking activities, with access to a variety of cash management services, all while logged into the same system. Unlike other platforms, check capture is native to the system to provide significant cost savings with no integration required. Arya uses standard real-time and file-based APIs to integrate into all core banking platforms. Built with the latest Angular technology, the platform provides a consistent user experience and is one of the most feature-rich and flexible systems on the market today with a low total cost of ownership.

About Intuit

