TV App Agency and Humax Partner for Google Android TV Operator Tier Solution

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TV App Agency a leader in OTT solutions, together with Humax, a leader in the set top box space, have delivered a first class Android TV Operator Tier solution for Major Telco.

Initially, TV App Agency leveraged its TV App Engine and TV App Template solutions to build Major Operator apps across multiple smart TV devices, then used the award-winning TV App Engine to generate from a single set of code the Google Android TV Operator Tier launcher.

This enabled the re-use of the majority of the smart TV solution and allowed for the addition of a host of new features.

“It has been a pleasure working with Humax, their outstanding hardware matched the quality of our launcher to deliver an amazing product” – Bruno Pereira, co-founder TV App Agency

“It has been a wonderful and learning experience working with TV App Agency for Major Operator. I am quite sure that we can leverage this product in other markets” – Luis Chun, Managing Director for Humax France/Spain.

After this successful launch TV App Agency and Humax decided to partner and launch a joint solution leveraging TV App Agency solutions and Humax set top boxes to offer quicker to market Google Android TV Operator Tier solutions.

About TV App Agency

TV App Agency are leaders in Smart TV and connected TV app development helping brands launch their OTT services worldwide across Smart TVs, set-top boxes, media streaming players, gaming consoles, mobiles and tablets.

About Humax

HUMAX Electronics Co., Ltd.