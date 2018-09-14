ASTON, one of the most influential coins in Korea, to be listed on BCoin.sg Exchange

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASTON, a decentralized platform for documentation authentication built on blockchain, will be listed on BCoin.sg Exchange, a leading cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Singapore, on Sep 20th, 2018.

ASTON is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with BCoin.sg for listing as well as joint marketing and business expansion throughout Southeast Asia.

BCoin.sg Exchange is a one-stop exchange platform for companies to reach out to investors globally. The platform empowers retail and global institutional investors to trade in cryptocurrency securely and efficiently on web and mobile. The exchange provides a 24/7 fiat (USD) to crypto gateway with a multi-currency wallet supporting a growing number of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH and LTC, on a highly robust platform. BCoin.sg Exchange is an associated-cryptocurrency exchange of Coinsuper in Hong Kong, currently ranked 14th on CoinMarketCap.

More than an exchange, BCoin’s vision is to be the world’s first fiat-crypto exchange with an integrated digital payment solution - empowering investors to trade, store and spend all of their favourite cryptocurrencies easily and securely. BCoin has recently launched its cryptocurrency token (BCT) specifically for use on the BCoin.sg Exchange, and its bounty is now live.

Led by Singapore-based CEO Davy Goh, the team behind BCoin.sg combines more than 30 years of experience in investment banking, fin-tech and exchange infrastructure development. Having spent 25 years assuming various executive leadership roles in globally reputable banks such as Credit Suisse First Boston Bank, Citibank N.A., ABN AMRO Bank and DBS Bank, Davy brings a wealth of financial knowledge and expertise into the cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem.

“Over the years, South Korea has emerged as an early adopter of key world-transforming technologies including blockchain. ASTON is one of the most influential coins in South Korea and BCoin.sg is proud to be their preferred partner in expanding their global footprint across the Southeast Asia region,” said Davy Goh.

Following listing on Coinbene, Cashierest and Coinlink, this is ASTON’s 4th listing on a cryptocurrency exchange and the 2nd listing on a foreign cryptocurrency exchange.