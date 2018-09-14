Media Links Integrates TICO Lightweight Compression into its MDP Series

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IBC 2018 – intoPIX, an innovative technology provider of video compression solutions, welcomes Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology, among the rapidly increasing list of TICO-enabled equipment manufacturers and solution providers.

Media Links has added TICO lightweight compression to its new MDP3040 IP Media Gateway, which is launching at IBC 2018, stand 1.C31.

This multi-channel device is a versatile two channel 4K TICO compression encoder/decoder, supporting several configurations. Two 12G-SDI inputs can be TICO encoded and transmitted over dual 10GbE network trunk interfaces or two TICO encoded network streams can be simultaneously received and decoded as two 12G-SDI outputs. For delivering 4K/UHD signals over existing 3G-SDI infrastructures, the MDP3040 can function as a standalone two channel 12G-SDI input to two channel TICO compressed BNC output encoder, or as a two channel TICO compressed BNC input to two channel 12G-SDI output decoder.

Media Links’ SMPTE ST2022 compliant IP technology supports video, audio and data distribution over IP networks, replacing traditional dedicated switches and encoding devices.

“One of the big challenges for broadcasters is the bandwidth required to transport UHD/4K video signals. Including TICO in our MDP Series enables media companies to transport pristine quality video using the same bandwidth as currently used for uncompressed HD video with no noticeable effect on latency,” states Mark Podesla, Senior Product Manager at Media Links.

Standardized by SMPTE as RDD35 and at ISO as JPEG XS (upcoming), TICO is an advanced, visually lossless compression technology designed to be the standard for efficiently handling UHD content in live production workflows. Widely used in the broadcast industry, TICO is a disruptive technology enabling compatibility and interoperability between manufacturers and broadcasters.

“Media Links’ decision to add TICO compression capability marks yet another important step in facilitating the adoption of new UHD/4K workflows by the broadcast industry. With the MDP3040’s multitude of configurations it perfectly fills the gap in the industry’s transition from SDI- to IP-based workflows.” says Gael Rouvroy, intoPIX CEO and founder.

About Media Links

Founded in 1993 with its headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan, Media Links Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and manufacturer of broadcast network infrastructure and media transport solutions. Media Links is the umbrella brand name supported by Media Links in Japan, Media Links Inc. in Connecticut, USA, Media Links EMEA in the UK and ML AU Pty Ltd. in Australia. The Company’s mission is to offer broadcasters and network providers throughout the world leading edge technology, enabling them to economically transport the complete suite of content signals – 4K, HD/SD video, audio or data - onto their multi-service IP/Ethernet networks. Media Link’s common stock is listed and traded on the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the Security Code Number 6659. For more information, please visit: http://www.medialinks.com

About IntoPIX

intoPIX is an innovative technology provider of compression, image processing, and security solutions to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA/ASIC IP-cores and software tools that enable leading edge TICO and JPEG2000 compression, security, video over IP, and hardware enforcement.

For more information, please visit: www.intopix.com.

