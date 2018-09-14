International Carrier Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Europe

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An international carrier has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for a pan-European dark fiber backbone. The dark fiber solution includes a nearly 3,500 route-mile network with dozens of ILA stations, connecting four major European markets. It leverages Zayo’s in-place network in the U.K. and Western Europe. The solution supports the carrier’s European expansion, providing capacity and latency advantages.

The carrier connects to Zayo’s network via subsea cables in Marseille, a strategic gateway and intercontinental aggregation point. Zayo provides diverse fiber routes from Marseille that connect to Paris, Frankfurt, London and other European markets. Zayo announced last year that the company offers three fully diverse network routes out of Marseille, facilitating resilient fiber options across Western Europe.

“Zayo has a growing track record of helping carriers expand globally,” said Annette Murphy, managing director, Zayo Europe. “This is a significant win, which we were awarded because of our high level of service and the strength of our European network footprint, which enables the carrier to connect and expand to all major markets.”

For more information, please visit zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 128,900-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 24, 2018. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.