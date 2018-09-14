DMA and Siemens Mobility’s new solution reduces costs, improves safety, and optimizes maintenance.

TORINO, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DMA is pleased to announce its partnership with Siemens Mobility to combine DMA’s high-precision inspection solutions and TracksNet™ measurement data analysis tool with the Siemens Mobility Railigent® application suite to allow optimized management of railway infrastructure.

A Track Geometry Dashboard combines DMA’s TracksNet integrated data management system with Siemens Mobility Railigent application suite, allowing users to manage their rail assets by leveraging the power of the Internet of Things (IoT).

DMA’s automated measurement system is an accurate and efficient way to perform critical inspections, while reducing track occupation time. It also reduces the need for personnel to conduct inspections on the track, which increases worker safety. TracksNet allows early detection of defects so that maintenance planning and budget decisions can be made with full understanding of the condition of the track network. Railigent from Siemens Mobility makes the data obtained by the measurement systems and analyzed by TracksNet accessible in a clear, easy to interpret dashboard.

The Railigent application suite is powered by MindSphere, the underlying Siemens IoT operating system, Railigent enables digital solutions for the rail industry through its integration of a variety of applications which allow the intelligent use of rail data.

“We’re very excited to partner with Siemens on this solution,” states Markus Nottelmann, DMA’s Chief Operating Officer. “We know it will bring real benefits to our customers in terms of reduced costs and improved safety. The efficiency of automated measurements combined with powerful data analysis also brings about quality improvements and higher network availability.”

DMA and Siemens Mobility will demonstrate the Railigent Track Geometry Dashboard at InnoTrans 2018.

About DMA

DMA is the global leader in solutions for railway infrastructure monitoring and rolling stock measurement systems. We use extensive knowledge of every type of railway to design innovative products that help our customers realize measurable performance and safety improvements in their network. Every solution is mastered by internal resources to achieve the best system integration and optimization. Visit: www.dmatorino.it

About Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services. With digitalization, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, the former Siemens Mobility Division posted revenue of €8.1billion and had around 28,400 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.